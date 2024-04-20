Great response, people are voting for NDA in record numbers, says PM Narendra Modi on Phase 1





Prime Minister Narendra Modi says response in first phase was excellent New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP received a “great response” in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which saw a national average turnout of 60 per cent. In a post on microblogging site X, Prime Minister Modi said the people of India are voting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in record numbers. “First phase, great response! Thank you to everyone who voted today. I am getting GREAT feedback on today's vote. It is clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record number,” PM Modi said. First phase, excellent answer! Thank you to everyone who voted today. Getting GREAT feedback on today's vote. It is clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record numbers. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2024 Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections. The Electoral Commission (EC) described the turnout as “high”, noting that voting remained “largely peaceful”. In the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.43 per cent. Some constituencies were then different and the total number of seats voted was 91. Violence was reported in parts of West Bengal and ethnic crisis-hit Manipur. Congress candidate from Inner Manipur, A Bimol Akoijam, alleged that BJP workers and an armed group stopped people from leaving their homes to vote. At least four incidents of people breaking electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polling booths in Inner Manipur have been reported. The population would have been unhappy with the proxy vote of an armed group. Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep today completed their process of voting in single-phase elections. For the first time, residents of 56 villages in Chhattisgarh's Bastar voted in polling booths set up in their own villages. The EC said that in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, voters belonging to tribal communities turned out in large numbers. The Sompen tribe of Greater Nicobar made history by voting for the first time. Voters braved the heat in most parts of the country while in other areas they waited patiently in pouring rain.

