War against Gaza: Hamas leader meets Turkish Erdogan in Istanbul





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Saturday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was making his first official visit to Istanbul since the start of the Israeli war against Gaza in October. During the hour-long meeting, Erdogan stressed the need to remain focused on Gaza amid tensions between Israel and Iran, according to Anadolu Agency. The Turkish president also urged Palestinians to “act with unity” in the face of the Israeli attack in Gaza, which killed more than 34,000 people, mostly children and women. “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity,” Erdogan said, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. The meeting came days after Erdogan compared Hamas to Turkish revolutionary forces that helped expel foreign armies from Anatolia in the 1920s. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

starting with Turkey Unpacked Wednesday's statements in parliament constitute the strongest public support for Hamas from the Turkish leader since the war on Gaza began in October. “I say it very clearly and openly: Hamas is exactly the same as Kuva-i Milliye [National Forces] in Türkiye during the war of liberation,” he said during his speech. Erdogan compares Hamas to Turkish independence fighters Learn more “We are aware that there is a price to pay for saying this. We know that it is difficult to proclaim rights and the truth in such a time. “But let the whole world know, understand and understand: we will not give in,” Erdogan added. In response, Hamas expressed in a statement its “deep appreciation and gratitude” for Erdogan’s “support for the movement and its resistance project.” “President Erdogan’s courageous statements and honorable positions embody the historic and authentic position of the brotherly Turkish people,” the Palestinian group said. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to reprimand Erdogan for receiving Haniyeh in Istanbul. “The Muslim Brotherhood: rapes, murders, desecration of corpses and burning of babies”, Katz wrote. “Erdogan, shame on you!” Public pressure Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel since the start of the war against Gaza, accusing it of “crimes against humanity” and “genocide”. However, his government has come under public pressure to take more action against Israel, including severing trade ties. Frustration over perceived inaction led in part to the defeat of Erdogan's AKP party in last month's municipal elections, analysts say. After the results, Ankara halted the export of 54 products to Israel, including cement, steel and construction materials, in early April, citing its responsibility under international law to prevent human rights violations. 'man. Erdogan on Wednesday expressed anger that his government's past actions against Israel had not been recognized by the general public, while dismissing rumors that Ankara was supplying jet fuel to the Israelis. “We will courageously defend Palestine’s struggle for independence under all circumstances,” he said. Ahead of his visit to Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Haniyeh last week to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid. Hamas said it had conveyed its views to Fidan on ceasefire negotiations, which have been deadlocked due to Israel's refusal to agree to permanently end the war.

