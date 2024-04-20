Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party accuses army of kidnapping his nephew





Imran Khan faces over 100 cases, has been lodged in Adiala jail (file)

Lahore:

The party of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that his nephew Hassan Niazi was “kidnapped” while in military custody and transferred to an undisclosed location to put pressure on him.

The development comes days after Mr Khan, 71, alleged that Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi.

More than 100 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers are detained by the army and facing military trials for their alleged involvement in the attack on key military installations in May last year, at following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Mr. Khan, the founder of PTI, is facing over 100 cases and has been incarcerated in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi for over eight months now.

“We strongly condemn the kidnapping of Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Niazi and another young PTI leader Ibad Farooq from military captivity. We want the Supreme Court to ensure their immediate release and hold the kidnappers accountable ” PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said in a statement.

The spokesperson expressed grave concerns over the transfer of the two PTI leaders Hassan to an unknown location and said around 100 innocent citizens were illegally detained by the army under the guise of a “sham operation”. banner of May 9″, which were subject to political pressure. revenge.

“The inhumane treatment meted out to the young PTI leaders is purely political as they bravely faced the worst oppression and brutality of the state in the last 10 months,” he said.

He said the abduction of Niazi and Farooq was an open attack on the sanctity of law and justice and a violation of fundamental human and constitutional rights. “The trial of civilians under military laws is unconstitutional.” The spokesperson further said that it was shameful and condemnable to target Mr. Khan's nephew Hassan Niazi as political revenge to put pressure on the illegally incarcerated PTI founding leader.

He went on to say that coercive and shaming tactics are being used against Ibad Farooq to punish his brother for participating in the by-elections and to keep him away from the electoral process.

The spokesperson demanded that the Supreme Court of Pakistan take note of the enforced disappearance and abduction of Hasan Niazi and Ibad Farooq, ensure their speedy recovery and hold the kidnappers accountable.

Previously, Mr Khan had claimed that General Munir was directly involved in the conviction of his wife Bushra Bibi.

“If anything happens to my wife, I will not spare Asim Munir; I will not spare Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional and illegal actions,” he had threatened.

