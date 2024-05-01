Microsoft announces $1.7 billion investment in cloud and AI in Indonesia





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was in Indonesia on Tuesday as the company announced a $1.7 billion investment in the country. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI April 30 (UPI) — Microsoft said on Tuesday it would invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Indonesia, while training nearly a million people there to take advantage of business opportunities. jobs related to AI. To grow Indonesia's workforce, Microsoft said its commitment will be to train 840,000 people to build a strong developer community in Indonesia. Microsoft said this is part of its overall commitment to countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. “This next generation of AI is reshaping the way people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia,” said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft. in a report. “The investment we are announcing today – covering digital infrastructure, skills and support for developers – will help Indonesia thrive in this new era.” This investment is expected to play an important role in the Indonesian plan. revive your economy over the next 20 years, called by local officials the Golden Indonesia 2045 plan. Microsoft's announcement comes the same day Nadella met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This effort will lead them to train 2.5 million people for new tech jobs in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. “Indonesia's collaboration with Microsoft on AI aligns perfectly with our ambition for a future driven by digital innovation,” said Budi Arie Setiadi, Indonesia's Minister of Communications and Information Technology. “I am confident that this partnership will open new horizons for Indonesia, positioning us not only as consumers of technology, but also as essential contributors to the global technology supply chain.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/microsoft-announces-1-7-billion-144854708.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos