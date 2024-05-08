Give 400 to BJP, make sure Congress can't lock down Babri temple: PM Narendra Modi | Indore News







Addressing rallies in MPs' districts of Dhar and Khargone and Ahmednagar and Beed of Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said the NDA also needed a mandate of over 400 people to foil the Congress conspiracy to to bring back Article 370 and implement reservations for Muslims on religious grounds by removing the SC/ST. and OBC quotas.

Without naming Acharya Pramod Krishanam, who recently left the Congress, Modi said: One of their leaders who left the Congress has exposed a big conspiracy. He revealed the intention of the Congress Shehzada (Prime Minister's nickname for Rahul Gandhi during election rallies) to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Mandir like his father did in the Shah Bano case. Elaborating on the need for a heavy mandate for the NDA, he said. plans to execute a nullification mission if voted to power by overturning his government's decisions on issues such as Article 370 and the CAA.

Modi demands 400 seats so that Congress does not hand over the country's vacant lands and islands to other countries; he is not removing reservations given to SC/ST/OBCs and giving them to his vote bank, nor is he declaring all castes in his vote bank as OBC overnight, he said.

The Prime Minister countered the Congress charge that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution, saying: It is only because of the power of the Indian Constitution that the people of India rejected the namdar (dynast) and elected a kamdar (workaholic) and that is why Congress hates Baba Saheb (Dr Ambedkar). INDORE/KHARGONE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday, he alleged a jihad vote plot against him and said he wanted to end it 400 places so that Congress I can't put a Babri padlock Temple of Aries in Ayodhya.Addressing rallies in MPs' districts of Dhar and Khargone and Ahmednagar and Beed of Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said the NDA also needed a mandate of over 400 people to foil the Congress conspiracy to to bring back Article 370 and implement reservations for Muslims on religious grounds by removing the SC/ST. and OBC quotas.Without naming Acharya Pramod Krishanam, who recently left the Congress, Modi said: One of their leaders who left the Congress has exposed a big conspiracy. He revealed the intention of the Congress Shehzada (Prime Minister's nickname for Rahul Gandhi during election rallies) to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Mandir like his father did in the Shah Bano case. Elaborating on the need for a heavy mandate for the NDA, he said. plans to execute a nullification mission if voted to power by overturning his government's decisions on issues such as Article 370 and the CAA.Modi demands 400 seats so that Congress does not hand over the country's vacant lands and islands to other countries; he is not removing reservations given to SC/ST/OBCs and giving them to his vote bank, nor is he declaring all castes in his vote bank as OBC overnight, he said.The Prime Minister countered the Congress charge that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution, saying: It is only because of the power of the Indian Constitution that the people of India rejected the namdar (dynast) and elected a kamdar (workaholic) and that is why Congress hates Baba Saheb (Dr Ambedkar). Modi said the country was at an important turning point in history, where voters had to choose between vote-jihad and Ram-Rajya. He added that Pakistan's terrorists are warning against jihad against Bharat while the Congress has also announced the jihad vote against Modi as a call to a particular community to vote unitedly against the BJP.

In both meetings in Maharashra, Modi said Congress is giving a clean chit to terrorist involved in 26/11 attack to please his Pakistan B team, which is trying to encourage Congress by tweeting on the other side of the border. Congress's hand, Pakistan's hand, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his attack on the Congress based on his accusation that Pakistan sympathizes with Rahul Gandhi. The hand of Congress, the hand of Pakistan, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/indore/give-bjp-400-ensure-congress-cant-put-babri-lock-on-temple-pm-modi/articleshow/109927854.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos