Politics
Xi Jinping's visit to Paris bombarded by protests and activists angry against the communist leader
On May 5, as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris, France, he was greeted with flags and banners waved by disgruntled activists, mainly Uyghurs, Tibetans and Chinese, who mocked him.
Free Tibet. Dictator Xi Jinping, your time is up! » a white banner read as Xi's procession passed under a viaduct along the Ring Road. The banner also featured the Tibetan flag, symbolizing the Tibetan independence movement of Free Tibet.
Ethnic Tibetans from many parts of Europe came to Paris to voice their grievances against Xi's draconian crackdown on minor ethnicities, mainly restrictions on religious and cultural expression in Tibet, Radio Free Asia (RFA) wrote.
Under Xi Jinping's rule, the situation in Tibet has gone from bad to worse, Tenzin Yangzom, campaigns coordinator of the International Tibet Network, said in a statement.
Today we confronted Xi with our message that his time is up!
Uyghurs also joined the rallies, hoping to expose the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) misdeeds against the Uyghur population in the western region of Xinjiang, including mass imprisonment. Such acts have been labeled crimes against humanity by the United States and other Western governments.
The protesters also include other Chinese, Taiwanese, Mongolian and Vietnamese human rights activists, in addition to Hong Kong democracy supporters.
Mass rallies at Place de la République in Paris, attended by 1,000 demonstrators, calling for an end to Tibetan repression and a halt to the construction of dams in the Tibetan region. The march to Place de la Bastille lasted more than four hours.
Uyghurs gathered at Madeleine Square to shout their anger at Xi, said Dilnur Ryhan, president of the European Uyghur Institute.
LEARN MORE:
Chinese activists divided
Pro-communist activists countered the protests by waving Chinese flags while attacking other demonstrators; all this while Chinese agents watched from afar.
Chinese dissidents from the communist government joined the protests. An artist known simply as Jiang, a Paris-based artist who is part of the Freedom Square group, said the CCP's repression in Tibet and Hong Kong was not supported by all Chinese citizens.
These views are actually different from ours, he said. We want to make it clear to the outside world that China does not have one voice and that Xi Jinping does not represent us.
Another dissident, Liu Feilong, joined the protests in Paris from the Netherlands.
Xi Jinping is not only harming people living in China, but also infiltrating democratic countries in Europe and America, posing a serious threat to universal values, he said. I fled China for freedom and found the freedom I wanted in the Netherlands. I must therefore also defend freedom and universal values.
Chinese President's diplomatic visit across Europe
For two days, the communist leader met with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, regarding diplomatic relations between France and China.
This is part of Xi Jinping's European tour; the first he has led in five years, intended to strengthen relations with the countries of Eastern Europe, especially as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.
He had already visited Serbia and Hungary, which are moving towards an authoritarian regime. Both countries seek to benefit from China's Belt and Road Initiative; a dubious project, full of risks, aimed at connecting China to other countries.
French politicians have called on President Macron to pressure Xi to resolve the Tibet issue, according to a letter released May 2 and signed by 14 senators.
The resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue and respect for the rights of the Tibetan people must be at the heart of French strategy vis-à-vis China, we read in the letter, referring to China having ceased negotiations in 2010 between Beijing and the Dalai Lama. Lama.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.visiontimes.com/2024/05/22/xi-jinpings-visit-to-paris-bombarded-by-protests-activists-rage-against-the-communist-leader.html
