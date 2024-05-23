Russia and China: why the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is not one between equals

Credit, Getty

Author, Laura Bicker

Role, BBC News China correspondent

H 5 o'clock

Vladimir Putin's latest state visit to China, which took place this month, was a show of force.

An opportunity for the Russian president to prove to the world that he has a powerful ally at his side.

Putin is widely seen as a thug after ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet to welcome his guest.

On the occasion, an orchestra played old Red Army songs and happy children greeted the two leaders as they walked through Tiananmen Square. There was even a brief hug for the cameras.

State media in China and Russia have focused largely on the camaraderie between the two leaders. But in reality, it is no longer a relationship between equals.

Putin was China hat in hand, eager for Beijing to continue negotiations with Russia, which is the target of harsh sanctions and is isolated. His statements were full of flattering phrases with a “darling” tone.

At the time, he said his family was learning Mandarin, which is especially notable because he rarely speaks about his children in public.

He also said he and Xi Jinping were “close like brothers” and praised China's economy, saying it was “developing by leaps and bounds, at a rapid pace.”

That will likely please officials in Beijing worried about a stagnant economy.

But Xi did not reciprocate these grandiose compliments. Instead, his remarks were more superficial, even boring.

Putin, he said, was a “good friend and a good neighbor.”

For China, the welcoming ceremony and display of unity was in its interest, but congratulating its guest was not.

The costly war in Ukraine, which shows no signs of ending, has altered relations between them, exposing weaknesses in the Russian military and its economy. Xi knows he is stronger now.

The war isolated Russia. China's ties with the West may be strained, but Beijing has not isolated itself from the world like Russia, nor does it want to.

Credit, Getty

Although his public statements have lacked enthusiasm, Xi Jinping has hinted at the importance China attaches to the relationship.

He invited Putin to his official residence, Zhongnanhai. This honor is bestowed on a few leaders. Former US President Barack Obama was one of the guests in 2014, when relations between the two countries were better.

Xi Jinping is trying to strike a delicate balance: He wants to maintain an alliance with Putin, while knowing that a close relationship with a pariah jeopardizes his stable ties with the West, which he needs to help his ailing economy. .

The truth is that the last visit was about money: Putin needs China's support for his war in Ukraine.

The composition of the Russian leader's entourage was a sign of what he hoped to achieve with the trip: He was accompanied by the president of Russia's Central Bank, his finance minister and his economic adviser.

The joint statement issued on the occasion of the visit also contained attractive ideas for increasing trade, building a port on an island that the two countries have fought over for more than 100 years and talking with North Korea to see if the Chinese ships could cross it. a strategic river to reach the Sea of ​​Japan.

The text mentions the word “cooperation” 130 times.

Of course, all this was carefully observed by the United States.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China to stop supplying war and commercial components to Russia that could be used in Russian drones and tanks.

Therefore, they will not ignore the fact that Putin visited a state-funded university famous for its cutting-edge defense research during his visit to the city of Harbin on May 17.

The tour beyond the welcome ceremony and the symbolism surrounding the visit suggest that Xi Jinping is determined to prove that he will not be swayed by Western pressure.

However, behind the scenes of this show of unity, there may be limits to how far the Chinese president will go.

After all, China's interests are not those of Russia.