Politics
Russia and China: why the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is not one between equals
- Author, Laura Bicker
- Role, BBC News China correspondent
-
Vladimir Putin's latest state visit to China, which took place this month, was a show of force.
An opportunity for the Russian president to prove to the world that he has a powerful ally at his side.
Putin is widely seen as a thug after ordering the invasion of Ukraine.
Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet to welcome his guest.
On the occasion, an orchestra played old Red Army songs and happy children greeted the two leaders as they walked through Tiananmen Square. There was even a brief hug for the cameras.
State media in China and Russia have focused largely on the camaraderie between the two leaders. But in reality, it is no longer a relationship between equals.
Putin was China hat in hand, eager for Beijing to continue negotiations with Russia, which is the target of harsh sanctions and is isolated. His statements were full of flattering phrases with a “darling” tone.
At the time, he said his family was learning Mandarin, which is especially notable because he rarely speaks about his children in public.
He also said he and Xi Jinping were “close like brothers” and praised China's economy, saying it was “developing by leaps and bounds, at a rapid pace.”
That will likely please officials in Beijing worried about a stagnant economy.
But Xi did not reciprocate these grandiose compliments. Instead, his remarks were more superficial, even boring.
Putin, he said, was a “good friend and a good neighbor.”
For China, the welcoming ceremony and display of unity was in its interest, but congratulating its guest was not.
The costly war in Ukraine, which shows no signs of ending, has altered relations between them, exposing weaknesses in the Russian military and its economy. Xi knows he is stronger now.
The war isolated Russia. China's ties with the West may be strained, but Beijing has not isolated itself from the world like Russia, nor does it want to.
Although his public statements have lacked enthusiasm, Xi Jinping has hinted at the importance China attaches to the relationship.
He invited Putin to his official residence, Zhongnanhai. This honor is bestowed on a few leaders. Former US President Barack Obama was one of the guests in 2014, when relations between the two countries were better.
Xi Jinping is trying to strike a delicate balance: He wants to maintain an alliance with Putin, while knowing that a close relationship with a pariah jeopardizes his stable ties with the West, which he needs to help his ailing economy. .
The truth is that the last visit was about money: Putin needs China's support for his war in Ukraine.
The composition of the Russian leader's entourage was a sign of what he hoped to achieve with the trip: He was accompanied by the president of Russia's Central Bank, his finance minister and his economic adviser.
The joint statement issued on the occasion of the visit also contained attractive ideas for increasing trade, building a port on an island that the two countries have fought over for more than 100 years and talking with North Korea to see if the Chinese ships could cross it. a strategic river to reach the Sea of Japan.
The text mentions the word “cooperation” 130 times.
Of course, all this was carefully observed by the United States.
Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China to stop supplying war and commercial components to Russia that could be used in Russian drones and tanks.
Therefore, they will not ignore the fact that Putin visited a state-funded university famous for its cutting-edge defense research during his visit to the city of Harbin on May 17.
The tour beyond the welcome ceremony and the symbolism surrounding the visit suggest that Xi Jinping is determined to prove that he will not be swayed by Western pressure.
However, behind the scenes of this show of unity, there may be limits to how far the Chinese president will go.
After all, China's interests are not those of Russia.
As a “major partner” in this partnership, Xi Jinping will likely cooperate when it suits him, even if his “dear friend” and ally needs him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/articles/c1ww8lxvdvno
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia and China: why the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is not one between equals
- Trump classified documents case: judge holds hearing on dismissal of charges | Donald Trump trial
- Romania and Turkey aim for bilateral trade volume of 15 billion dollars, according to President Erdogan
- The UK election takes place on 4 July. What happens next?
- Obituary of Stan Shapiro – Hollywood, Fl, VA (1929-2020)
- This Halara Active Dress Is TikTok's FavoriteNow Up To 36% Off
- Second dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu
- Top 3 news: Walhi criticizes Jokowi's WWF summit speech on water infrastructure and hydrodiplomacy
- Luke Cage Actor Comments on MCU Return Rumors
- Softball ends historic season in national semifinal
- Page not found – The Daily Guardian
- Heated hearing in classified documents case as lawyer for Trump co-defendant challenges prosecutors