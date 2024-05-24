Part of Imran Khan's party office demolished in Islamabad





Pakistani authorities said the encroachment of Imran Khan's party was being removed.

Islamabad:

The Capital Development Authority demolished part of the central secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad for “violation of construction rules”, Geo News reported, adding that the party founded by Imran Khan came down hard on it taken to the CDA for its decision. action.

In a statement, the CDA said its anti-encroachment team launched an operation on Thursday to remove illegal constructions and encroachments. The operation began around 11:30 p.m. (local time) and ended within an hour.

The CDA said the encroachment of a “political party” was being removed, adding that the land had been allotted in the name of a person identified as Sartaj Ali. The CDA said an additional floor was constructed on the land in violation of building rules, according to Geo News.

The government body said it had sent notices to the PTI, but to no avail. As the operation was taking place, the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan urged its workers to go to the secretariat immediately. The PTI said the government had started demolishing the office in an “illegal and unjust manner”.

While the CDA said it had sent several notices to the PTI, party president Advocate Gohar Khan said it had not received any orders from the CDA.

Khan said CDA officials were asked to provide documents on the operation but were unable to produce them. He said: “If there had been encroachments and they had informed us about them earlier, we would have removed them ourselves. »

Speaking to reporters outside the office, PTI general secretary Omar Ayub lashed out at the CDA, stressing that the party would raise the issue of CDA in the assembly, according to the Geo News report.

Ayub said, “The PTI condemns the CDA’s action in the strongest possible terms.” He pointed out that the municipal administration had started the operation at night, without prior notice. He also added that police authorities had arrested PTI leader Amir Mughal, Geo News reported.

After the operation was completed, the CDA officials sealed the PTI central office and pasted the order there. During the operation, PTI activists resisted attempts by the CDA to demolish the office, leading to the arrest of some party members by Islamabad authorities.

In a statement shared on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the invasion of the country's largest political party by the mandate-stealing government. in the darkness of the night. Reiterating our commitment not to give in to intimidation, anarchy and indiscriminate use of force and not in any way abandon the agenda of true freedom.

! #EnoughIsEnoughpic.twitter.com/Q4TkTlaTU7

PTI (@PTIofficial) May 23, 2024

“The warrant thief and his supporters are shocked to see their end before their eyes. Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson. The illegal invasion of the Tehreek-e-Insaf central secretariat is a reflection of the fear within them “Fools consider our unwavering commitment to the constitution and the law and our determination to continue the political struggle peacefully as our weakness,” he added.

