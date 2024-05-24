Imran decides who can meet him in prison





PTI founder Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Islamabad, in this undated image. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on Thursday clarified that the party leadership had submitted a list of leaders for a meeting with PTI founder president Imran Khan, who later approved the final names , party officials having no role in the selection process. .

Reacting to PTI leader Salar Khan Kakars' tweet in which he denounced being excluded from a meeting with the party's founding president, the PTI spokesperson said only a handful of people could meet him in prison in at a time, on the designated days after the due date. process. Kakar is a member of the party's central committee from Balochistan.

Salar Kakar said in his tweet: Imran Khan called me twice for a meeting. Today, for the second week in a row, my name is truncated and I am sent away from Adiala Gate. I will hold a press conference after consulting friends from all districts of Balochistan. Khan Sahib's loyalists are being kept away from him and party affairs as part of a well-thought-out conspiracy.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that the party leadership had explained the procedure of meeting with Imran Khan several times. He stressed that the meeting was possible only with the approval of the PTI founder according to the coordinated procedure.

He made it clear that it was not possible for everyone to meet Imran Khan at the same time as the prison administration was allowing only a handful of people. He clarified that the party in-charge had no role in the process of selecting people for the meeting with the PTI founder president.

The PTI spokesperson said the list of people proposed for the meeting was presented to Imran Khan, who finalized the names.

He said it was inappropriate and a violation of party discipline to blame a party official in this regard. The PTI spokesperson stressed that party leaders should follow the established pattern instead of forming opinions based on hearsay.

Meanwhile, the PTI spokesperson demanded that the PTI founder president be allowed to appear in person before the Supreme Court (SC) in the NAB amendment case.

He argued that Imran Khan, as a former prime minister and leader of the country's largest and most popular political party, has a fundamental constitutional right to appear in person before the apex court.

He said that Imran Khan wanted to fight this case himself despite baseless, frivolous, false and politically motivated cases as it is a matter of national interest.

He termed the SC's decision not to allow Imran Khan to speak in the previous hearing and impose a ban on live streaming of proceedings as disappointing, as he was not only a leader of the largest party political, but also a national hero, who was the most effective. voice against corruption and corrupt leaders in the country.

Meanwhile, he denounced the illegal raid by Islamabad police on the PTI central office in the presence of a UN delegation, saying the incident sends a worrying message to the whole world that the constitution and law no longer have any meaning and have no value in Pakistan.

The PTI spokesperson vehemently condemned the Islamabad police for their illegal raid on the PTI central office, involving a massive contingent, and harassment of the UN delegation present at the venue.

He said police carried out an illegal raid on the central office under the guise of a search operation in the presence of the UN delegation without a warrant.

The PTI spokesperson claimed that the unfortunate incident was part of a long and drawn-out series of attempts to harass and intimidate the party, its workers and leaders.

The whole world now knows that the dignity and privacy of the Pakistani people and the sanctity of the four walls are under threat from their own protectors, he added.

The PTI spokesperson demanded that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi be held accountable for the illegal police raid on the PTI central office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1192630-imran-decides-about-who-can-meet-him-in-jail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos