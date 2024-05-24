



Hong Kong (AP) The last Chinese Chatbot of Artificial Intelligence is formed on the doctrine of President Xi Jinping, in a brutal recall of the ideological parameters that the Chinese models of AI should respect. The Chinese Cyberespace Academy announced earlier this week the chatbot formed on the thought of Xi Jinping, a doctrine that promotes Chinese socialism. The chatbot was formed on seven databases, six of which were mainly linked to the information technologies provided by the Chinese Internet surveillance organization, the Chinese Cyberespace, or CAC administration. Xi Jinping Thought was the seventh database on which the chatbot was formed, according to an article from the WeChat messaging service published by CACS magazine on the model of AI. The large linguistic model formed by XI is the last effort of the authorities to disseminate the ideology and ideas of the Chinese leader. Students had to take lessons on Xi Jinping's thought in schools, and an application called Study XI Strong Nation was also deployed in 2019 to allow users to learn and respond to quizs on their ideologies. The thought of Xi Jinping, also known as Xi Jinping's thought on Chinese socialism for a new era, is made up of 14 principles, in particular that of ensuring the absolute power of the Chinese Communist Party, to strengthen security national and socialist values, as well as to improve the livelihoods and livelihoods of populations. well-being. The AI ​​model would be able to generate overview of subjects such as AI development and productivity, according to the WECHAT article from CAC magazine. Users can choose different categories of knowledge bases for intelligent questions and answers. The professionalism and the authority of the corpus guarantee the professionalism of the generated content, indicates the message. The AI ​​model will also be able to create reports, summarize information and provide translations in Chinese or English to users who have access to it. However, it is not clear if the chatbot formed by XI will be intended for public use. The unveiling of the chatbot intervenes while the United States and China are engaged in a race for AI supremacy. Although the OPENAI GENERATIVE CHARGPT AI model, based in San Francisco, has been widely recognized as one of the most important developments in the field, China also has the ambition to become the world leader in the ' IA by 2030. China access to a population of 1.4 billion inhabitants also allows the country to accumulate amounts of data to form facial recognition and autonomous driving systems. Technological companies such as Alibaba and Baidu have mainly deployed AI models in Chinese language similar to Chatgpt for public and commercial use. However, these AI models tend to be more restricted because they must respect the strict Censorship rules of China. This means that AI Chinese models often do not answer the politically sensitive issues asked for them. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kstp.com/kstp-news/business-news/chinas-latest-ai-chatbot-is-trained-on-president-xi-jinpings-political-ideology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos