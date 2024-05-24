PTI sounds alarm over threat to Imrans' life





Raoof Hasan says it appears former PM's concerns about his life in danger are coming true

ISLAMABAD: Top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday raised alarm over the potential assassination threat against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad a day after the party's Central Secretariat was sealed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for violating building regulations, the state secretary PTI information, Raoof Hasan, Latif Khosa, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Ali Muhammad Khan highlighted the grave dangers facing their leader.

“Imran Khan had previously expressed concerns that his life was in danger, and now it appears that this is becoming a reality,” Raoof Hasan said. “They used to remove and install prime ministers as they pleased, but when things didn’t go as planned this time, they orchestrated the May 9 drama.”

Raoof Hasan revealed that the PTI secretariat was robbed last night. “Just a day before, a UN delegation was here and they attacked us. Even the UN vehicle was inspected,” he said. “Their hatred has not diminished. We have been living under state fascism for two years. They could not accept the election results showing massive public support for Imran Khan. Despite all their tactics, Khan's strength only grew. Now it seems their last resort is assassination.

Ali Muhammad Khan termed the recent attack on the PTI secretariat as an attack on democracy itself. “They close the spaces where the largest political party can communicate. Last night’s incident shows that their intolerance knows no bounds,” he said. “When political party offices are closed, non-state actors have an opportunity. Is PTI ideology only in one building? No, it lies in our hearts.

He added: “Imran Khan, who once carried the flag of Pakistan across the world, is being treated with contempt. How long will this nation continue to sacrifice its leaders? Look at Dr. Yasmin Rashid, an 80-year-old cancer patient, bedridden. Do they think they can intimidate Raoof Hasan by attacking him? It did not work.

Ali Muhammad Khan also criticized the government for not allowing him to meet the party's founder. “He wanted to go to the Supreme Court himself. An atomic state cannot provide security for a 40-minute drive from Adiala to the Supreme Court? He asked. “What message is being given from the Center by excluding the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister from the SIFC,” he asked.

Latif Khosa condemned the targeting of PTI. “I am an MP from Punjab and our office there has been sealed. The owner of the office has been arrested and will stand trial on May 9. This is blatant theft and theft under official control,” he said. “If they think they can break the spirit of PTI, they are wrong.”

Khosa also criticized the treatment of the judiciary. “They attack the judiciary to put pressure on it. How can the President of the Senate allow such fiery speeches against the judiciary? They openly contest it,” he said.

