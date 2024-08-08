China advocates shared future based on five principles of peaceful coexistence







Seventy years ago, in the face of the scourge of hot wars and the confrontation of the Cold War, Chinese leaders for the first time fully articulated the Five Principles, namely, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence. These Five Principles are included in the China-India and China-Myanmar Joint Declarations, which jointly call for making them basic norms of state-to-state relations.

After 70 years of practice, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have set a historical benchmark for international relations and the international rule of law, served as the main guide for the establishment and development of relations between countries with different social systems, remained a powerful rallies behind the efforts of developing countries to seek cooperation and enhance their own strength through unity, and contributed historical wisdom to the reform and improvement of the international order.

Over the past 70 years, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have extended their reach from Asia to the entire world, transcending ideological differences, variations in social systems and uneven levels of development. They have become open, inclusive and universally applicable basic norms for international relations and fundamental principles of international law, making indelible historical contributions to the cause of human progress.

Seventy years later, we are living in an unstable and volatile era, where changes and turbulences are intertwined. At this historical moment when humanity must choose between peace and war, prosperity and recession, unity and confrontation, the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence has become more attractive rather than obsolete. Bearing in mind the interdependent destinies of countries and the common fundamental interests of all peoples, President Xi Jinping has put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, providing a new answer to what kind of world to build and how to build it. This is the best way to inherit, advance and enrich the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence under the new circumstances.

From the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to building a community with a shared future for mankind, China has remained consistent in exploring new forms of inter-state relations, adhered to its responsibility of maintaining world peace and development, and remained determined to pursue a just and equitable international order.

Over the past decades, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have responded to the trend of national independence and liberation in Asia, Africa and Latin America, and answered the very important question of managing state-to-state relations. In the future, China's initiative to build a community with a shared future for mankind has become an international consensus. This beautiful vision has been put into practice and is moving the world toward a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

Among all the forces in the world, the Global South stands out for its strong momentum. At a new historical starting point, the great cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind requires the Global South to stay ahead of the historical trend. The Global South must be more open and inclusive, jointly maintain peace and stability, promote open development, build global governance, and advocate exchanges among civilizations.

China and Qatar are both important members of the Global South. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, China-Qatar relations have developed rapidly and comprehensively, serving as a model for countries with different social systems to firmly adhere to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, engage in friendly exchanges and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

China and Qatar are steadfast forces for peace, committed to promoting the peaceful settlement of international disputes and constructively participating in the political settlement of sensitive international and regional issues. They are the main driving forces of open development, determined to restore development to the core of the international agenda, establish clear and achievable national vision and goals, revitalize global partnerships for development, and deepen South-South cooperation and North-South dialogue.

China and Qatar are also partners in building global governance and advocate exchanges among civilizations. The two countries actively participate in the reform and development of the global governance system and contribute to strengthening communication and dialogue among civilizations.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Qatar strategic partnership. China is willing to work with Qatar to seize this opportunity to strengthen the political foundation of bilateral relations and elevate mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

China is willing to join hands with Qatar and other countries in the world to overcome challenges, achieve shared prosperity, create an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, build a community with a shared future for mankind and open up a better future for mankind.



