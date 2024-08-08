Reform UK chairman was Tory until last week | Reform UK

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf was a Conservative member until last week, when party officials were contacted by the Guardian.

Richard Fuller, the Conservative party chairman, emailed Yusuf to say his membership had been revoked on Friday afternoon, after the Guardian asked the party whether it was still active.

This means Yusuf has remained a dues-paying member of the Conservative Party despite announcing he had donated a six-figure sum to Nigel Farage's party in June and then being elected chair of Reform UK in July.

The Conservative Party did not rescind its membership even after Yusuf launched into a series of television interviews attacking Rishi Sunak and the government, and urging voters to make Farage prime minister.

He told GB News in June that the Conservatives were so divided that he simply did not see how they could govern effectively.

At a Reform UK rally in Birmingham in June, Yusuf accused the Conservatives of losing control of our borders and having no coherent immigration policy. Within two weeks, he was appointed chair of Reform UK, replacing Richard Tice.

Had the Guardian not alerted the Conservatives, Yusuf's membership could have continued indefinitely, allowing him to vote in the Conservative leadership contest in November. This raises questions about whether other Reform UK figures are currently members of the Conservative party.

Yusuf told the Guardian in an interview last week that he had voted Conservative for most of his adult life. “They make it very difficult to cancel your membership. For all I know, I may still be charged directly to my account,” he said.

He said he had stopped supporting the Conservatives because of Boris Johnson, suggesting his government's policies were so far left they could have been those of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“My enthusiasm for the Conservatives really died down after I saw the consequences of what Boris Johnson did. That sense of betrayal is something I think a lot of people in this country feel towards the Conservatives,” Yusuf said.

Boris Johnson had a mandate of choice, he came to power promising to get Brexit done and make the most of the opportunities it presented, and he actually governed much further to the left than he promised. If Jeremy Corbyn had been elected and governed in that way, it would not have been a betrayal.

Electoral Commission records show that Yusuf gave $200,000 to Reform UK in June, one of the largest donations made by an individual during the election campaign.

Reform UK has been at the centre of a series of scandals. A Channel 4 investigation recorded Reform activists making racist and homophobic comments while campaigning for Farage during the election, while several of the party's candidates in the election were removed because of links to far-right groups or past racist comments.

A fifth of Reform UK voters said they supported the anti-immigration riots that began after last week's mass stabbings in Southport, according to a YouGov poll This week, a third of the party's voters said the unrest was justified, although only 7% said it was fully justified. Opposition to the riots was almost universal among supporters of all other parties.

Reform UK says it now has more than 72,000 members, up from 28,000 before Farage announced he was standing for parliamentary election in Clacton-on-Sea.

A spokesman for the Conservative Party said: “Zia Yusuf has had his membership of the party suspended. The party constitution does not allow one to be a member of the Conservative Party while publicly supporting another party.”