Imran Khan recalls vomiting after shooting sexual violence scene with Minissha Lamba: She had bruises all over her arm | Bollywood News





Veteran actor Imran Khan recalls a harrowing experience on set that prompted him to have a conversation with his co-star, who was left physically injured. He said they were filming a “sexual violence scene” for the film Kidnap, and his co-star Minissha Lamba had bruises on her arms. Imran said he was devastated and still cringes at violence.

Imran was engaged in a conversation about his career in the film industry, his mental health struggles and how they shaped him as a person. Imran was asked about the films he regrets doing in hindsight. He cited Kidnap, the 2008 thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta, which also starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Kidnap released soon after Imran's directorial debut, the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

He recalls: “There's a scene in Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable. There's this romantic song, quote, called 'Mausam,' and the scene after that is a scene of sexual violence, where the character takes the girl back into the office and it looks like for a moment that he's going to sexually assault her. In fact, that's how it starts, and then he stops and pulls away. I don't think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

Imran continued: “I spent the day shooting that sequence, and I came home that night, and I was very, very, very upset. I couldn’t sleep, I threw up. I couldn’t get it out of my head. The next morning, I went to see Minissha, and she had dark purple bruises all over her arm where I had grabbed her. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ So I sat down with her and I told her I needed to talk to her about it because I was uncomfortable with how it had all played out. She was super relaxed about it. She reassured me… But I never really felt comfortable with it.”

In an earlier interview, Imran recalled how everyone started seeing him differently on the set of Kidnap after the first promotional material for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released, and indicated that he was going to be a big star. Imran said that he was made to sit outside the dubbing studio and eat his meal on a plastic stool, but after people around him got an idea of ​​his star potential, he was asked to eat his meals in air-conditioned rooms. Imran also said that he had become reluctant towards violence and felt that the cancellation of his planned comeback project, a spy thriller series, was for the best as it would have required him to wield weapons.

