Imagine Erdogan, right?! – Asbarez.com





We are in Yeparia BY GAREN YEGPARIAN As often happens, I am very behind in my reading, so imagine my surprise when I saw what the title suggests in a short text in Armenian. article in Asbarez a few months ago. It seems that its authoritarian President Erdoan of Turkey is giving instructions to the Republic of Armenia (or perhaps more accurately to its puppet in Yerevan, Pashinoghloo), that the right path for the Republic of Armenia is to free itself from the influence of third countries and its diaspora. Who could disagree? This is the whole idea of ​​sovereignty. Every now and then, when the opponent is right, it is better to acknowledge it. However, one must face the paradox of obeying Erdoan's instructions. If the Republic of Armenia were to act in this way, it would be in contradiction with the given directives! The irony of the statement is even more juicy. Turkey has a long history of interfering in the relations between the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan (historically Armenian-Tatar, as Azerbaijanis were known before the Bolsheviks invented Azerbaijan). Since the collapse of the USSR, it has armed and supported Azerbaijan with the explicit aim of weakening and eradicating the Republic of Armenia. Recent examples include Turkey’s demand that the Republic of Armenia amend its constitution to better suit Turkey. The audacity and temerity of this proposal are astounding! But Turkey and Erdoğan’s actions and statements towards third countries are not limited to the Republic of Armenia. The invasion and occupation of northern Cyprus are the most blatant. Turkey’s incursions into Syria and its support for anti-regime Islamists are a similar example. There are also the ongoing episodic bombings against the Kurds in northern Iraq. Let’s not forget the interference in Libya. And why does Turkey need a military base in Somalia? Perhaps the most laughable, even pathetic, threat is Ankara’s warning that it might act if the Kurds in northeastern Syria held local elections. That was a farce. The country, which is the world’s 19th largest economy, pokes its nose into the tasks of cleaning up trash, maintaining streets, issuing building permits, etc. of a bunch of small towns and villages. With all this in mind, my final request to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is simple: follow your own advice. But before that, let me ask you for two final exceptions. Tell your megalomaniac friend Aliyev in Baku to start behaving like a human being, and your Yerevan puppet Pashinoghloo to retreat to a plush corner of your $615 million (in 2014 dollars) presidential palace in Ankara.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asbarez.com/imagine-erdogans-right/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos