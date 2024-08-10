Politics
Trump wants say on interest rates
WASHINGTON — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday at a news conference in Florida that the president should have a say in interest rates and monetary policy, a move that would run counter to the longstanding practice of keeping the U.S. Federal Reserve independent of political actors.
“I think, in my case, I've made a lot of money. I've been very successful,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. “And I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, the people who are at the Federal Reserve or the president.”
Donald Trump has often expressed frustration with the executive branch's lack of power over interest rates. On Thursday, he criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for acting “a little too early and a little too late” in changing interest rates.
Trump elevated Powell to his top job, a position he has since been reappointed by President Joe Biden. But Powell angered Trump by keeping interest rates higher than he would have liked. Trump responded by calling the Fed chairman and his colleagues “morons” and at another point asking in a social media post who was the bigger “enemy,” Powell or Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.
Trump acknowledged Thursday that there had been bad blood toward him, saying he had a “habit of taking it out on him.”
Although Trump flirted with the idea of firing Powell during his tenure in the Oval Office, it is unclear whether it is legal to fire or demote a sitting Fed chair.
Powell has pledged not to let political pressure influence the Fed's decisions. Since the late 1970s, presidents have traditionally resisted the temptation to publicly criticize the U.S. central bank over interest rates.
Powell and his colleagues have kept their benchmark interest rate at a record low in more than 20 years since July 2023, in an effort to contain inflation. But as the labor market has weakened, and especially after the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3% in July, some economists have criticized officials for waiting too long to cut rates.
The Fed may yet get the soft landing it’s hoping for: Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected in new data released Thursday, a small but positive development. Stocks rebounded on the report, with the S&P 500 up 2.3% by the end of the day.
Given the possibility that everything will go well, central bank officials are not ready to panic just yet. At an event Monday, Mary C. Daly, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, suggested that officials are keeping a close eye on the jobs market to try to determine whether it is slowing too much or simply returning to normal after a few roller-coaster years.
“We’re at the point where we’re asking, is the labor market slowing down a lot or a little bit?” Daly said, pointing to one-time factors that could have clouded the latest report, such as Hurricane Beryl and a recent influx of new immigrant workers that have pushed more people looking for jobs.
“Clearly inflation is moving toward our target, clearly the labor market is slowing, and we're at a point where we have to balance those targets,” she said.
Fed officials are now expected to cut interest rates at their next meeting in mid-September, after early voting begins in some states. Trump has said he does not think the Fed should cut interest rates so close to the election. However, he has often said in campaign speeches that he wants lower rates if he wins a second term.
Trump has wavered on what role he thinks the executive branch should play in managing interest rates. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek earlier this summer, Trump said he would focus on cutting costs so the Fed could then lower interest rates.
At a rally last week in Pennsylvania, Trump linked lowering borrowing costs to other policies that are more within the president's purview.
“We're going to cut regulation, we're going to cut energy prices, we're going to cut interest rates, and we're going to bring prices down, and we're going to bring them down very quickly,” Trump said at a campaign event on July 31.
Information for this article was provided by Josh Wingrove, Nancy Cook, Mara Paula Mijares Torres and Hadriana Lowenkron of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2024/aug/10/trump-wants-say-over-interest-rates/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump wants say on interest rates
- FDA rejects MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD
- Madden 25 needs to avoid EA College Football 25's massive customization problem
- PM Modi's Wayanad visit schedule PM Narendra Modi reviews Meppadi chooralmala relief operations
- Threat to Keir Starmer persists as riots expose social divisions in UK BNN Bloomberg
- Donald Trump Attacked Joe Rogan Over Podcaster's Praise of RFK Jr.
- Microsoft: Iran tries to interfere in US elections
- China wins gold for men's table tennis team at Paris Olympics
- No tsunami threat in Hawaii after major quake in waters north of Japan
- Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari blame judiciary for revival of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party – ThePrint – PTIFeed
- Double Dutch hockey gold: Women defend title as Netherlands takes Paris sports titles | 2024 Olympic Games
- New pandas make debut in San Diego, boosting bilateral conservation research – World