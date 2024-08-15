Highlights of Independence Day speech: Civil code, security of Hindus in Bangladesh, Viksit Bharat figure in PM Modi's speech | India News





From the means and pathways to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal to the reforms brought by the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, laid out a roadmap for the country in the years to come.

He said his government was trying to break the status quo mentality by rolling out big reforms aimed at changing the lives of the middle class and the poor. PM Modi also noted that his government was committed to reforms and the growth plan was not born out of any political compulsion but out of dedication to the nation first.

This is what the Prime Minister said in his speech: “Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. The country is indebted to them,” he said, acknowledging the weight of the legacy left by India's freedom fighters. “The Prime Minister also addressed the series of natural disasters that have recently struck several parts of the country. Many have lost their families and loved ones in these calamities. Today, I extend my deepest condolences to all those affected and assure them that we stand with them in this difficult hour,” he said. With less than 25 years to go to the country's centenary of independence, Prime Minister Modi underlined the government's commitment to transform the country into a developed nation by this historic year. 'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words; they are a reflection of the determination and dreams of 140 crore people, he stressed, reiterating that this vision is shaped by the collective aspirations of the people of India. The Prime Minister also highlighted the immense public support for the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative. People have made many suggestions for India to grow by 2047, including making the country a manufacturing hub and ensuring availability of seed capital, he said. Other suggestions included governance reforms, fast-tracking the judiciary and promoting traditional medicines, reflecting the diverse and forward-thinking aspirations of the people. In the wake of widespread protests across the country following the rape and murder of a medical student in Kolkata, the prime minister also raised the issue of atrocities against women in the country and said he could sense the outrage among the people. “There is a need to make the punishment for atrocities against women widely known so that people are afraid of the consequences,” he said. “I think we need to discuss the civil code in the country. Discriminatory laws need to be abolished and we need to implement a secular civil code. We need to move from a communal civil code to a secular code,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope for improvement in the situation in Bangladesh, while expressing concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the country. He said India would always support the growth and development of Bangladesh. “From the Red Fort, I urge the political community to support the idea of ​​‘one nation, one election’. It is crucial that the nation unites behind this initiative. Frequent elections create stagnation in the nation. Today, every project and initiative seems to be influenced by electoral cycles, and every action is tinged with political considerations,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister lauded the government's unwavering commitment to reforms, which he described as essential not for temporary applause but to strengthen the country's foundations. Citing banking sector reforms as an example, he pointed out that Indian banks are now among the strongest in the world. “The path of reforms that we have chosen has become a model of growth and not just for debating clubs,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said that the space sector is very important and many reforms have been done. He also mentioned that more and more startups are getting involved in this field. “Today, many startups are entering this sector. The space sector, which is becoming vibrant, is a vital part of making India a powerful nation. We are focusing on this sector and strengthening it with a long-term idea.” In his speech, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the milestones his government has already achieved. The Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean drinking water to every household, has now reached a whopping 15 million beneficiaries. He also spoke about the global promotion of millet, called 'Shri anna', saying, “People want 'shri anna' to reach every dining table in the world as a superfood.” Addressing the issue of national security, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the pride felt by every Indian when the armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes. He spoke about the changing public expectations from the government, noting, “Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not addressed; we have brought big reforms on the ground.” Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the change in governance that has taken place in the last decade, with citizens no longer having to beg the government for basic services. “Now they get them at their doorstep,” he said, referring to the sea change in service delivery.

