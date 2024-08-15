Police clash with PTI leaders in Lahore during Independence Day rallies – Pakistan





LAHORE: Police chases, clashes, arrests and release of PTI workers marked the party's Independence Day rallies, with PTI Punjab Secretary General Hammad Azhar emerging after months.

Mr Azhar, who had been largely in hiding since the violent protests of May 9 last year, briefly appeared in the city before evading capture by Lahore police.

PTI lawmakers from Punjab, led by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, held a rally, with participants marching from the assembly gate to the mall and up to GPO Chowk and chanting slogans like Pakistan Zindabad and demanding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and other detained leaders.

Despite police efforts to block the rally, the participants managed to reach the mall. As some workers were handing out national and party flags, police attacked them, arresting more than a dozen of them and tearing the clothes of two workers.

Hammad Azhar reappears after months and escapes police

Mr Bhachar tried to stop the police vehicles, but the police fled with the arrested workers. Later, the opposition leader, along with several PTI lawmakers including Sardar Rashid Tufail, Awais Virk, Ali Imtiaz Warraich and others, staged a sit-in on the Mall, chanting: Zulm kay zabtay hum nahin maantay (We do not accept oppression).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhachar issued a stern warning to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, criticising the heavy police presence and aggressive treatment of parliamentarians. “We are celebrating Independence Day but we are being treated like terrorists,” he remarked, adding that PTI leaders and workers remain steadfast in their support for Imran Khan.

Mr Bhachar later told Dawn that all the workers arrested on Independence Day and the day before had been released.

Hammad Azhar

Hammad Azhar led a PTI motorcycle rally in Lahore despite being wanted by police in connection with over 50 FIRs.

The rally, which started from Barkat Market and passed through Firdous Market, MM Alam Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road, was dispersed by police at Kalma Chowk, where around 50 PTI workers were arrested.

Mr Azhar, who was riding on a motorcycle driven by PTI Punjab information secretary Shaukat Basra, narrowly escaped capture, protected by a strong contingent of supporters.

Mr Azhar was also seen chanting slogans next to a police van. He criticised the government's heavy-handed tactics and reiterated the party's commitment to ensuring genuine independence under Imran Khan. He accused the current government of imposing unfair taxes and crippling the economy.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Basra said the police had almost created a curfew situation on the roads of Lahore but the PTI leaders and workers were determined to hold the Independence Day rally as announced by Mr Khan. He said the party would also hold a mass public rally soon. This TikTok government will collapse when people come out on the roads, he said.

A dozen arrests

Harappa police arrested 11 political activists and detained 70 others on the eve of Independence Day for holding a rally for immediate release of party founder Imran Khan. The rally was led by Muhammad Yaar Damra, a PTI candidate from constituency PP-201.

Police claimed that more than three dozen political workers and tehsil officials blocked Lakhain Mor and chanted slogans against the government and state institutions.

Meanwhile, sources told Dawn that Magistrate Arif Niazi has released the seven PTI workers who were arrested and booked by Farid town police on Tuesday night for holding rallies in Sahiwal and Chichawatni towns.

Resignation

Meanwhile, PTI MNA and Leader of the Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas has tendered his resignation from his leadership post, saying his bail pleas had been rejected in different cases and he would not be able to lead the front.

In a letter to PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, Abbas said he was honoured to be offered the leadership of the parliamentary party but was now unable to do justice to the position. Until my legal issues are resolved, I will not be able to do justice to the position, he said.

Mr Abbas asked Mr Ayub to accept his resignation from the post of parliament leader and added that he would continue to serve as a member of parliament and party worker.

Shafiq Butt of Sahiwal also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 15, 2024

