Donald Trump made $300,000 selling Bibles

Trump holds a Bible in Washington in 2020

Former US President Donald Trump makes money from branded Bibles and his cryptocurrency holdings.

But he also owes more than $100 million (91 million euros) in debt from three lawsuits he lost, according to new financial disclosure forms released Thursday.

Federal candidates are required to file annual returns detailing their income, investments, assets and liabilities.

While the former president lists more than 150 pages of assets, his liabilities amount to tens of millions of dollars owed for legal troubles he faced this year.

Trump earned $300,000 (US$273,000) from branded Bibles, listed on his financial disclosure form as “The Greenwood Bible.”

The former president began selling his books earlier this year after teaming up with country music singer Lee Greenwood.

Mr. Greenwood is known for his song God Bless the USA, which inspired the name of the Bible: God Bless the USA Bible.

They are on sale on Mr. Greenwood's website for $59.99.

Trump has also earned income from the sale of several of his own books.

He earned $4.5 million in royalties for Letters to Trump — which features letters between Trump and celebrities — and $500,000 for A MAGA Journey.

The form also states that Trump holds between $1 million and $5 million in cryptocurrency, which the former president once called a “scam.”

He has since changed his stance and recently embraced the digital currency at the Bitcoin 2024 conference.

“Bitcoin is not a threat to the dollar,” he said. “The current behavior of the U.S. government is a real threat to the dollar.”

Although his list of assets is longer, his liabilities are more costly. He lists three new ones on his financial disclosure form, all related to his legal affairs.

Liabilities are listed as “litigated; suspended pending appeal; bonded.”

The first liability is for between $1 million and $5 million owed to writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll. The second, also listed as funds owed to Ms. Carroll, is a much larger amount, totaling more than $50 million.

Ms Carroll has filed two defamation lawsuits against the former president, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a department store fitting room.

A judge ruled that Trump defamed Ms. Carroll by calling her sexual assault accusation a lie.

A New York jury later found the former president guilty of defaming Ms. Carroll while he was president.

Trump has vowed to appeal the decision.

The third liability of more than $50 million covers bail in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged that Trump fraudulently inflated property values.

A judge has ruled that Trump must pay more than $350 million in damages in the civil fraud case.

Trump denied the allegations and appealed the judge's ruling.

