Politics
Prabowo Puts the “i” in Foreign Policy
Indonesia on path to political transition under current defense minister Prabowo Subiantos Following his inauguration on October 20, speculation is rife about the foreign policy themes the new president might bring to the job. Will Prabowo continue the approach inherited from President Joko Widodo? Or will he make a radical departure from his predecessor?
Both are likely, in my opinion.
Prabowo will devote himself more to international affairs and take a personal approach to foreign policy, with active presidential engagement. This will mark a radical departure from Jokowi, who, with a few exceptions, was more focused on his domestic life.
But on the whole, Probowo will maintain a pragmatic position towards the major powers, close to Jokowi's approach.
Prabowo began his presidential campaign with a pledge to continue Jokowi's policies and build on his legacy. Prabowo named Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate, earning him the president's support in the campaign. Prabowo has pledged to implement Jokowi's flagship policies, including industrial downstream, infrastructure developmentand the relocation of the capital of Borneo.
To carry out these programs, however, Prabowo must convince major investors, particularly China, to finance the projects. He also wants to continue the Modernization of Indonesia's defense sector.
But Prabowo brings his own way of doing foreign policy. And it's already showing.
Prabowo appears to be interested in resolving tensions through active engagement at the leadership level, rather than strengthening regional or international institutions.
After winning the February elections, Prabowo made several trips abroad. For example, in April, he made a series of visits to China, Japan and Malaysia, In his capacity as defense minister and president-elect, he met with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others, and discussed economic and defense cooperation with Indonesia.
He followed with another tour, in May, in the Middle East, He met with several regional leaders to underscore Indonesia's commitment to resolving the Gaza conflict through peacekeeping forces. He then spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and met with some world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
More recently, he also visited France, Serbia, Turkey and Russia, and met with the leaders of these countries to discuss bilateral cooperation, including President Vladimir Putin.
The visits marked Prabowo's personal style of foreign policy, in which he favors face-to-face bilateral meetings with leaders. Jokowi's more discreet approachin which he employs multilateralism, less engagement at the presidential level and a delegation to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
This personalist approach is not surprising for Prabowo. During a presidential debate at CSIS Indonesia in November 2023, Prabowo described what he called good neighbourly foreign policyHe believes that Indonesia should continue its policy of non-alignment towards the great powers, which is a constant theme in Indonesian foreign policy tradition.
However, Prabowo also expressed his belief that Indonesia should maintain good relations with other countries to preserve world peace.
Different from Jokowi, Prabowo seems to be less enthusiastic about the Association of Southeast Asian Nationsthe 11-nation group spanning Southeast Asia, of which Indonesia is the largest member. Although he mentioned the importance of engaging with Southeast Asian neighbors, Prabowo did not explicitly consider ASEAN as a key player, focusing instead on engagement with the United States and China. ASEAN also did not feature in Prabowo's campaign manifesto, which was heavily dominated by defense modernization and national security interests.
For his part, Jokowi described ASEAN as the cornerstone of Indonesia's foreign policy.
This diminished enthusiasm for ASEAN, together with his vision of a good-neighbor policy and his active personal engagement even before his inauguration as president, provide an early signal of Prabowo’s approach to international affairs. Prabowo seems interested in resolving tensions through active engagement at the leadership level, rather than strengthening regional or international institutions. But he would still maintain his pragmatic approach to dealing with major and major powers as part of his active engagement abroad.
A personalist approach could also make Prabowo's foreign policy unpredictable.
This could be good news for Australia. Canberra should not expect Prabowo to radically change the direction that Jokowi has charted for Indonesia-Australia relations. Even if Australia brings economic and security benefits to Indonesia, Prabowo will be keen to continue a constructive dialogue.
Indeed, Prabowo is expected to sign a defence pact with Australia end of August, with a visit to Australia planned this month.
But a personalist approach could also make Prabowo's foreign policy unpredictable, sometimes slow given the scale of the problems to be solved, and there could be gaps between his active engagement abroad and leadership at the ministerial level. This could affect the evolution of diplomatic relations.
Prabowo’s style makes it difficult to predict how Indonesia might engage with China in particular. It is likely that Prabowo will remain open to Chinese investment, particularly if China funds Indonesia’s ambitious development projects. But that relationship will be determined at the highest levels.
Australia should not expect Indonesia to take a tough stance on China, or to abandon its policy of non-alignment in the event of US-China tensions. It can, however, expect a more active Indonesia, willing to engage with many partners, and to use that willingness to forge better relationships, at least at the leadership level.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/prabowo-puts-i-foreign-policy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prabowo Puts the “i” in Foreign Policy
- Donald Trump warned against 'cynical' social security plan
- Leach: First team cricket will accelerate youth development
- Pakistani government accuses former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed of being part of Imran Khan-led plot to sow unrest
- Under Modi 3.0, PM to travel to Europe for second bilateral visit: What does it mean?
- UK Riots: Immigration a boon, not a curse | Immigration and Asylum
- The Weird Way the Los Angeles Basin Affects Earthquakes
- Boris Johnson has spoken out: he believes this is the only way to stop Russian attacks
- Indonesian Independence Day Commemoration Series at IKN Ends, Jokowi Returns to Jakarta
- 5th Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships Kick Off with Coaching Clinic
- Pennsylvania escapes Donald Trump's grip
- Lindsey Graham warns provocative Trump could lose election | US Election 2024