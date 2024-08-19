Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine later this week, the external affairs ministry said on Monday ahead of his first trip to the war-torn country since the Russian invasion and about a month after meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since the Eastern European country declared independence in 1991. He is scheduled to leave New Delhi on August 21 for Poland before heading to kyiv.
This historic visit is of course taking place in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which will also be at the heart of the discussions. As you know, India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to reach a negotiated settlement, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference in Delhi.
India is ready to provide all possible support and necessary contribution to help find peaceful solutions to this conflict.
New Delhi has refrained from publicly criticizing Russia over the war in Ukraine and has not joined the series of international sanctions imposed on it, despite pressure from Western countries, particularly the United States.
Since the escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Modi has met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky several times, including on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in June.
When Modi traveled to Moscow in early July for the annual India-Russia summit, the trip and his embrace with Putin were met with criticism from the international community, including Washington and Kiev.
While Modi's upcoming trip to Ukraine is partly seen as a form of damage control after his trip to Russia, it is also an attempt at diplomacy by Delhi, said Amitabh Singh, associate professor at the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
“This is an important visit in the sense that the hope of diplomacy is still alive. Going to Ukraine will put some diplomatic pressure on both Ukraine and Russia,” Singh told Arab News.
It would be unfair to say that Modi is visiting Ukraine only to make up for the criticism he received for his visit to Moscow. India has always maintained that it enjoys a certain level of strategic autonomy. This is an attempt to show the international community that we are not only talking to Moscow, but also to kyiv.
Modi is likely trying to show the international community that diplomacy is essential to ending the war, Singh added.
Diplomacy is the only alternative, and that is probably the message Modi is trying to convey to Ukraine and Russia.
Aditya Ramanathan, a research fellow at Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru, said the visit was of immense significance.
He told Arab News: “Hosts will see this as an attempt at damage control, but too little, too late. However, seasoned India watchers will understand that this visit is a costly signal from Delhi to demonstrate its foreign policy independence.”
The Russian missile attack on a children's hospital in Ukraine during Modi's visit to Moscow created a terrible impression for India, Ramanathan added, saying the timing added to the momentum of his visit to kyiv this week.
The trip is part of India's attempt to navigate a complex and ever-changing geopolitical world while maintaining relations with old partners.
Indian and Russian interests diverge and Delhi is keenly aware that Russia's global importance is likely to decline, he said.
India-Russia relations span more than seven decades, and Moscow is its largest supplier of crude oil and the main source of its military hardware.
But over the past two decades, India's partnership with the West has strengthened, and it is now a member of the Quad, the four-state strategic security dialogue, also comprising the United States, Japan and Australia, which was established to counter China's growing regional economic and military influence.
India has no intention of abandoning one of its closest partners at this time, but there is no harm in negotiating with Russia's adversaries, Ramanathan said. If Moscow can woo Islamabad and Beijing, Delhi can woo kyiv and Washington.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2567965/world
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion
- One dead, six missing, 15 rescued after British luxury yacht sinks off Sicily | BBC News
- Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake | Earthquake News
- Pakistan High Court temporarily restrains trial court from passing verdict against Imran Khan | World News
- IUP Field Hockey Ranked Eighth in PSAC Preseason Poll
- Reduces the pain of routine cervical cancer screening
- Biden's Speech to the Democratic National Committee Monday; Trump in Key StatesExBulletin
- Jokowi installs Prabowo supporters in cabinet reshuffle for smooth transition – Politics
- China, Vietnam sign 14 agreements after leaders meet
- Flames of Liberty University
- PM Modi wishes Indian contingent good luck at Paris Paralympics
- Labour's autumn budget must reverse a decade of decline in UK infrastructure | Infrastructure