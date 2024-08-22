World News in Brief – Taipei Times





CHINA Xi Jinping supports Fijian PM's plan President Xi Jinping () told visiting Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that he supported his Ocean of Peace plan at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported. China also pledged to strengthen trade ties with the state, which wants to modernize its ports and shipbuilding, roads and sanitation infrastructure but can only do so by securing better terms for its agricultural and fisheries exporters due to large debts. China appreciates Prime Minister Rabuka's vision for an ocean of peace and is committed to working with Fiji to contribute to international peace and security, Xi said, according to a readout released late on Tuesday. Rabuka is due to travel to Tonga next week for a meeting of leaders of 18 Pacific island countries and territories, where they are to consider a regional police proposal backed by Australia. Rabuka proposed to Pacific leaders an ocean of peace foreign policy that envisions engagement with all major powers and avoids militarization of the island region. Beijing also agreed to invest in Fiji’s tourism, agriculture and fishing industries and support a road modernization project, according to the minutes. SOUTH KOREA The first lady will be exonerated Seoul Central District Prosecutors concluded there was no direct connection between Yoon's position and first lady Kim Keon-hee's receipt of the 3 million won ($2,242) bag. They found no evidence that favors were offered in return to the person, a pastor, who gave her the bag, Yonhap News reported, citing sources it did not identify. The investigation team is expected to report the results of its probe to the prosecutor general in the coming days, Yonhap said. INDONESIA Crocodile kills woman A crocodile killed a woman swimming in a river in the east of the country, police and residents said yesterday. Residents later retrieved body parts from the slain animal. Halima Rahakbauw, 54, was swimming in a river in the village of Wali on the Maluku Islands after spending Tuesday morning digging for clams when the reptile struck. Rahakbauw's neighbour Rustam Ilyas said relatives and friends launched a search when she failed to return home. After spotting a sandal and part of the body in the river, villagers reported the incident to police, who killed the reptile. The crocodile was quite large, about 4 metres (13 feet) long, Ilyas said. IRAN Bus overturns, killing 28 At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims en route to Iraq for a Shiite ritual were killed in a bus accident in central Iran, state media reported early yesterday. A bus carrying 51 Pakistani pilgrims overturned and burst into flames at the Dehshir-Taft checkpoint in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday night… Twenty-eight people have been killed and 23 injured so far and the toll could rise, state television reported. Of the 23 injured, six have already been discharged from hospital, while the condition of seven others is critical, Yazd province's crisis management chief Ali Malek-zadeh said. The dead included 11 women and 17 men, he added. The pilgrims were heading to Iraq via Iran to attend the commemoration of Arbaeen, one of the biggest events in the Shiite calendar.

