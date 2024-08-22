Here's what Donald Trump said at his campaign rally in Asheboro





The Republican presidential candidate spoke about national security before a large group of supporters.

ASHEBORO, N.C. Speaking at a campaign event at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame in Asheboro on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump focused primarily on the issue of national security.

Wednesday's rally was Trump's second campaign event in North Carolina in the past seven days. On Aug. 14, he held an event in Asheville where he spoke about the economy and other issues important to voters.

In Asheboro, Trump lambasted the Biden-Harris campaign for its handling of the conflicts in Afghanistan, including the 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

In April 2021, a few months after taking office, President Joe Biden announced a plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. The Kabul incident complicated matters, but the last U.S. forces finally left the Middle Eastern country on August 30 of that year, as its government fell to the Taliban.

“Since the tragedy in Afghanistan, the hunt has been on against us and our allies,” Trump said. “We lost so many people that day. Our adversaries around the world knew that America was not to be trifled with when I was their commander in chief.”

Trump told his supporters that if elected, he plans to demand the resignation of all senior US military officers who participated in the “Afghan tragedy.”

“I want their letters on my desk by noon on Inauguration Day. This cleanup will be a signal to the world that people will be held accountable for their failures and incompetence. It is simply not acceptable for this to happen,” Trump said.

The former president also spoke about the need to strengthen our military, citing low recruiting rates. To help combat some of these problems, Trump told his supporters, “Starting on day one, I’m going to eliminate critical race theory and transgender insanity from the United States Armed Forces. We’re eliminating them.”

In 2021, the Army approved a policy allowing transgender soldiers and people with gender dysphoria who can “meet the Army’s standards for military service” to serve openly under their gender identity.

Trump also said he plans to “rehire” the more than 8,000 military members who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, while giving them retroactive pay for the time they were out of the armed forces.

Encouraged by his supporters, Trump has promised to strengthen the military with these policies. He has also spoken of his desire to build an “Iron Dome” over the United States, similar to the air defense system used by Israel.

He also argued that a victory by Kamala Harris, whom he calls a “Marxist,” in the presidential election next November would weaken the United States' position as a global superpower.

“If Comrade Kamala wins in November, it is almost certain that World War III will take place,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Asheboro City Councilmember Bill McCaskill, Randolph County Democratic Party Chairwoman Diane Hubbard and local residents held a news conference to try to warn people about some of the effects a Trump victory in November could have on the local economy.

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been devastating to Asheboro’s economy,” McCaskill said. “Our neighbors have lost small businesses, farmers have struggled, and thousands of manufacturing jobs have been lost across North Carolina. In a second term, Trump will go even further by raising taxes and eliminating the good-paying jobs the Biden-Harris administration created.”

Wednesday also marks the third day of festivities at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Speakers Wednesday night include Harris' running mate Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

