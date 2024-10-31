Carrie Johnson's quirky pink living room in 12ft house with personal tribute to Boris





Boris Johnson's wife Carrie opened the living room of their spacious home of 3.8 million in Oxfordshire, where they live with their three children Wilfred, Romy and Frank. The 36-year-old looked delighted in her pajamas as she curled up on the sofa for a relaxed evening at home. As well as showing off her blue and white plaid ensemble from Sian Esther, Carrie shared a glimpse of her eclectic mix of pink patterned decor. ©Instagram Carrie spent a cozy night in her pink-patterned living room A salmon and white striped sofa, blue and white armchair and Aztec print chairs provided plenty of seating for guests, while a salmon ottoman was placed on a vintage rug in the center of the room. Whimsical blush wallpaper covered the walls in a sinuous floral print, while the couple commissioned a sentimental piece of art to hang above the fireplace, where she had lit a “cozy” fire. One painting showed Boris and two of his children, probably his two oldest with Carrie, with a shock of blond hair and wide smiles on their faces. Carrie had previously shared glimpses inside her children's bedrooms and her five-acre yard, but this was a rare glimpse into another part of their home. ©Instagram Romy has a colorful room The former Prime Minister and his wife live in a Grade II listed country house steeped in history. Thought to date back to 1605, Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell has nine rooms and its own moat which surrounds the house on three sides. You may also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson shows off gargantuan garden as she feeds ducks The listing also previously shared: “The heart of the house is believed to date back to 1605 with the rooms that are currently the living room, family room and oak paneled bedroom making up the oldest part of the property. “Towards the end of the 18th century the attractive symmetrical Georgian façade was added,” the listing continues. “The annexe and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house.” ©Instagram Carrie often shares photos of the ducks at home The couple are said to have other plans in place for the house, after gaining permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to demolish the existing extension and rebuild it. The times said it will include a boot room, patio extension, scullery, pantry, laundry room, breakfast room and plant room. © Getty The couple live in Oxfordshire with their three children Boris also admitted in 2023 that he was building his children their own mini-garage to keep their toys safe and dry. “I'm building a garage for the quad. Not a big quad, it was a miniature quad. They're too small for quads,” he explained on Talk TV. MORE:Pippa Middleton angers residents after making changes to 15m Berkshire mansion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/727423/carrie-johnson-eccentric-pink-living-room-at-home-with-personal-boris-tribute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos