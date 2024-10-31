Politics
Chen Daojiang | At the head of the great unity of the South | Comment
RECENTLY, CHINESE President Xi Jinping attended the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. It was his first overseas visit after the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the first BRICS summit after its historic expansion. The international community has closely followed and praised China's important role as the backbone of BRICS cooperation and a core member of the Global South. The world is currently experiencing profound changes unprecedented in a century. Enhanced BRICS cooperation leads the unity of the Global South and has a significant and far-reaching historical impact.
IMPORTANT REPRESENTATIVES OF THE GLOBAL SOUTH
The BRICS cooperation mechanism was born from the historical trend of collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries. It carries the aspirations of the Global South in terms of peaceful development, equity and justice, and influences the evolution of the international landscape and the balance of power. Since their creation 18 years ago, BRICS has continued to develop. BRICS member countries currently account for almost half of the world's population, more than 30 percent of the global economy, and more than 50 percent of global economic growth. It has become the “golden brand” and the most crucial platform for solidarity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries around the world.
BRICS COOPERATION BUILDING CONSENSUS ON THE GLOBAL SOUTH
The current global governance system has failed to fully reflect the representation and voice of the Global South, preventing the international community from better responding to global challenges. Leaders from more than 30 countries gathered in Kazan for the BRICS Plus Leaders' Dialogue to express their views on strengthening multilateralism and promoting equitable global development and security. All parties opposed the bullying of the hegemonic power and double standards, called for a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and the reform of the international economic and financial order. The desire of the countries of the South for peace, security, development, prosperity, equity and justice is clearly underlined.
BRICS EXPANSION DEMONSTRATES OPENNESS AND INCLUSIVENESS
The key to the continued growth of the BRICS mechanism lies in its openness and inclusiveness, its goal of win-win cooperation and its pursuit of fairness and justice. The decision to invite more countries to become BRICS partners at the Kazan summit is another important progress in the development of BRICS. This shows that the BRICS mechanism has reached a new level. The representation of the BRICS cooperation mechanism has been further expanded, and its appeal, influence and vitality have been greater. The BRICS cooperation mechanism has become a strategic force for building a fairer and more rational global governance system.
CHINA’S CONTRIBUTION TO BRICS DEVELOPMENT
Focusing on the changing international landscape and the trend of global development, President Xi Jinping in-depth expounded on China's proposal to promote the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation. He put forward five suggestions: building a BRICS committed to peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges. He announced eight pragmatic measures to support the high-quality development of BRICS cooperation, which further expanded the scope and depth of BRICS cooperation, consolidated its pillars, effectively promoted its high-quality upgrade, increased the value of BRICS and strengthened the autonomy, self-confidence and self-improvement of BRICS countries.
Only when we know where we come from can we know where we are going. China has always cared about the countries of the South and has also taken root there. President Xi Jinping successively introduced the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, providing China's solutions to eliminate deficits in peace, development, security and governance. The initiatives were appreciated and positively received by countries in the South, and more than 100 countries joined the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, supported the Global Security Initiative and the six-point consensus on their understanding joint political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis published by China and Brazil.
As strategic partners, China and Jamaica are both important members of the Global South. China is willing to maintain close bilateral exchanges in various fields and deepen pragmatic cooperation with Jamaica. We invite Jamaica to join the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative as soon as possible and board the high-speed train of modernization with Chinese characteristics. Let us together move towards a bright future of peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.
As Chairman Mao Zedong said in his poem: “ do not fear the strong pass, clad with iron on all sides, the summit is now surmounted with great strides.” The bigger the current storm, the more courageous we must be to resist it. The times call for high-quality common development, and we must achieve this with unprecedented perseverance, courage and adaptation strategy. China is willing to continuously work with BRICS countries and countries of the South, including Jamaica, to realize the dreams of development and revitalization, to take responsibility for the world transformations unprecedented in a century, to collaborate to the cause of human civilization, jointly promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.
Chen Daojiang is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Jamaica and Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the International Seabed Authority. Send your comments to [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/commentary/20241031/chen-daojiang-leading-great-unity-global-south
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged 'death threat' against Imran Khan
- Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin
- The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news
- US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024
- Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9
- Man Utd has appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach
- B in BJP means treason, J means jumla: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points
- Istanbul gas hub: what benefits does it promise for Turkey and Russia?
- I never disrespect the tennis community, I am a part of it: Rohit Rajpal
- Xi wanted to teach India about the imbalance of power. We should learn a lesson from this when it comes to the defense budget
- Cardi B, at Kamala Harris rally, warns of Donald Trump's 'plan to hustle you'