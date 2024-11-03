Police find lawyer of former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan, missing since October 8





During Riyadh season, Pakistan Week attracts more than 300,000 visitors to artistic, musical and cultural activities

ISLAMABAD: Art, music, delicious food and clothing fascinated over 300,000 visitors during the Pakistan Week in Riyadh Season, Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday, adding that the event had was well received by local and expatriate communities in the Saudi capital.

Pakistan Week activities took place at Al-Suwaidi Park, located in the heart of the Saudi capital, from October 30 to November 2, as part of the Global Harmony Initiative of the Riyadh season.

The event featured vibrant performances by Pakistani artists, delicious food, clothing stalls and the South Asian country's iconic truck art, attracting diplomats, leading entrepreneurs and members of the community of the two countries.

Pakistan Week was well received by the local and expatriate community in Riyadh, as more than 300,000 people visited colorful activities and arenas, the Pakistan Embassy told Arab News, adding that the performances of major Pakistani singers, drum maestros and schoolchildren as well as puppet and craft shows captivated the audience. with the diversity of Pakistani culture.

THE [Al-Suwaidi] The park was filled with food stalls, art trucks, a children's play area and a cultural parade, which was the highlight of the event.

Participants described the event as a unique and unforgettable experience as it offered a delightful blend of music, sports and culture.

For overseas Pakistanis in Riyadh, Pakistan Cultural Week in Riyadh was not just an event, it was a homecoming as it was a chance to reconnect with their roots, to share their culture with their Saudi friends and other global communities and create lasting memories. with their families, Waqar Naseem Wamiq, a Pakistani expatriate working as a sales manager in Riyadh, told Arab News.

He said the vibrant atmosphere and crowds of people transformed the venue into a bustling hub of entertainment and cultural exchange, setting a new benchmark for future events.

More than 130,000 enthusiastic fans gathered to enjoy the performances of [singers] Ali Zafar and Asim Azhar on the second and third days of Pakistan Cultural Week, he said, adding that the overwhelming response not only highlighted the immense popularity of the singers but also highlighted the importance cultural events to bring communities together and foster a sense of belonging. unity and celebration.

He said the meticulous planning and execution of the event by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and the Ministry of Media left a lasting impression on everyone.

Participants praised the Saudi hosts for their warm hospitality and dedication to creating an inclusive and engaging atmosphere, Wamiq added.

Ali Swati, who runs Traditional Taste restaurant in Riyadh, said his stall during Pakistan Week featured matka tea, samosas, biryani and other Pakistani dishes.

Visitors loved these items so much that they placed many large orders for home delivery after the festival, he told Arab News.

Swati said Arab and other expatriate communities have shown great interest in Pakistani cuisine, appreciating its taste and diversity.

“It was a great opportunity for our business as it introduced our restaurant to many people and this will help attract more customers to our outlet in Riyadh,” he said.

Another Pakistani expatriate, Muhammad Naveed, who works as an engineer in Riyadh, said the harmonious blend of various shows and cultural activities not only entertained the participants but also fostered a sense of unity and appreciation for the rich tapestry of present cultures.

This exceptional effort by Saudi hosts and organizers has set a new standard for cultural events, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to bringing joy and fostering community spirit, Naveed told Arab News.

The presence of famous cricketers Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan and Sarfraz Ahmed added a touch of sporting excellence to the event as their participation not only boosted the morale of the fans but also highlighted the importance of sports in cultural celebrations.

Apart from the performances, he said, the week was filled with a variety of cultural activities showcasing Pakistan's rich heritage.

From traditional dance performances to art exhibitions, all aspects of Pakistani culture were on display, providing a holistic cultural experience, Naveed added.

The Kingdom recently launched the Global Harmony Initiative to celebrate the diverse nationalities and cultures of its residents by exploring their lives, contributions and cultural integration.

The initiative, a collaboration of the Kingdom's General Entertainment Authority, the Ministry of Media and the Quality of Life Program, featured events showcasing the cultures, cuisine and heritage of countries such as Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and others.

