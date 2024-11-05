Indian Prime Minister Modi breaks silence on Canada, condemns targeting of Indian diplomats





NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and criticized cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats, in his first comments on a diplomatic confrontation with Canada. Mr. Modi, who has developed a strong outreach network, particularly among the Hindu diaspora, also called on the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve, he wrote in a November 4 post on social media platform X. He was reacting to the violence that occurred on November 3 at the Hindu temple Mahasabha Mandir in Brampton, in the Canadian province of Ontario. Videos, verified by Canadian media, showed Sikh separatists, brandishing Khalistan flags, confronting Hindu worshipers. Sikh activists seek to create a separate state of Khalistan, carved out of the Indian state of Punjab. Mr. Modis' remarks came days after Ottawa accused his close aide, Interior Minister Amit Shah, of planning a campaign of violence and gathering intelligence against Sikh separatists in Canada. Ties between India and Canada are in a steady downward spiral amid allegations of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, with Mr Shah's appointment seen as a tipping point, noted Indian analysts. India filed a diplomatic protest on Nov. 1 and dismissed as absurd and baseless Canada's allegations against Mr. Shah, India's second-most powerful politician after Mr. Modi. Mr. Shah was named by Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison at a House of Commons committee on national security on October 29. Mr Morrison also admitted to having confirmed this information as a source to the Washington Post newspaper. Analysts said it had become untenable for Mr. Modi to remain silent. I think India has so far been very measured in its approach, with the Prime Minister not engaging at all on this issue. “But I think this has become unsustainable after the name of the interior minister was raised by Canadians and that too at the highest level of the Canadian government,” said Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice-president of the studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation. , a think tank in New Delhi. I think from India's perspective this is a deliberate escalation by the Canadian government. The Prime Minister therefore had to intervene given the circumstances. But if you see the tone (of the statement), it is quite measured compared to what Mr. Trudeau has been saying for over a year. It is the first time Mr Modi has spoken since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made explosive accusations about the Indian government's involvement in Mr Nijjar's assassination. The Canadian government has since gone on to accuse the Indian envoy to Canada, Mr Sanjay Verma, who has since returned to India, other diplomats and the Indian spy agency of collecting information which was then allegedly passed on to criminal gangs to target Sikh separatists in Canada. India has denied all these allegations and said Canada has not provided any evidence.

