New Indonesian president aims for global diplomacy

Indonesia is poised for significant changes on the international stage under newly elected President Prabowo Subianto. Departing on his first official international trip, Prabowo visited Beijing, reaffirming Indonesia's commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with powers like China and potentially the United States.

While leaving Jakarta, Prabowo was quoted as saying: “From Beijing, I will take a direct flight to Washington, DC, at the invitation of the US President. » This two-country visit reflects his ambition not only to strengthen diplomatic relations, but also to raise Indonesia's visibility globally.

His trip is timely, as he aims to cultivate relationships with all parties involved. Indonesia recently joined the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) bloc, signaling its intention to align itself with other major nations, even though Prabowo's predecessor, Joko Widodo, maintained more neutral positions while seeking investment from Beijing.

Alignment with BRICS is seen as both strategic and significant. In a testament to Indonesia's growing importance on the global stage, Prabowo's administration appears poised to shift diplomatic gears from the previous focus primarily focused on strengthening ties with China.

While the diplomatic world is in turmoil over these developments, the American political context plays a central role. Prabowos' visit comes as the White House anticipates transitions under President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously welcomed partnerships with countries like Indonesia.

Analysts say the Prabowos administration is likely to take advantage of changing political trends to establish closer ties with the United States. The potential meeting he requested with Trump could carry considerable significance, especially considering the relationships Prabowo has built over the years, aided by the suspension of previous trips. bans imposed by previous US administrations due to human rights concerns.

Experts are watching the situation closely, knowing well that the history between Washington and Jakarta has been full of complexity. Prabowo's relationships and past controversies could either hinder or help repair ties, especially given his unwavering ambition to curry favor with the Trump administration.

This desire for cooperation could resonate positively with Trump, who favors establishing strong personal ties over diplomatic formalities. Interestingly, previous engagements with key Trump members, such as Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, have already laid the foundation for collaboration between Indonesia and the United States.

Under the new administration, Indonesia is working to create beneficial economic partnerships. A focal point of these ambitions is the lucrative nickel industry, with Indonesian officials vying for investment from big companies like Tesla. With the U.S. government setting aside significant funds to bolster its own electric vehicle sector, the synergy between the two countries appears palpably within reach.

At the same time, this urgent push for collaboration on electric vehicles presents challenges. Indonesia's mineral rights are largely dependent on Chinese investment, creating complications regarding U.S. partnerships. Whether these long-standing trade relationships can coexist peacefully within the thriving U.S. market remains to be seen.

Further complications arise with environmental concerns and regulations, particularly under Trump's proposed easing of standards, as Indonesia's path to attracting U.S. investment may still have to overcome regulatory hurdles on both sides.

Prabowo's first international tour as president means more than just diplomacy with faraway countries; this reveals Indonesia's efforts to reposition itself under his leadership. The tale of Prabowo's political resurgence, where he bounced back from earlier missed opportunities, adds depth to his current intentions. His return to power reflects a shifting political wave where authoritarian voices are gaining ground, particularly in the context of global conflicts.

International observers and domestic citizens will eagerly watch how Prabowo guides Indonesia through this phase. His decisions could potentially realign the country's relations with influential leaders, both moving closer to the United States with Trump and maintaining relations with China's Xi Jinping.

Diplomatically, 2024 could very well be the year Indonesia stakes its claim on the global stage, potentially dictating the balance of power in Southeast Asia.

Although there are uncertainties, one thing seems clear: Prabowo is ready to shake up Indonesian foreign policy and re-engage head-on with the world. Coupled with his ambitious vision, this opens up prospects not only for Indonesia but also for global geopolitics, as it is poised for dynamic changes under the auspices of Prabowo's leadership.