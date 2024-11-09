High school football recap on Nov. 8, 2024: Ellwood City scores first trip to semifinals since 1987

By means of:









Friday November 8, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | TribLive Ellwood City's Elijah Palmer-McCane works out with teammates during practice on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 in Ellwood City.



Ellwood City advanced to the WPIAL football semifinals for the first time since 1987 after defeating sixth-seeded South Allegheny 13-12 in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday night.

Elijah Palmer-McCane caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Chris Smiley with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left, and the Wolverines kept the one-point lead to secure the win.

Palmer-McCane ran for 93 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Smiley threw for 165 yards for the Wolverines (10-0), who will play No. 2 South Park in the semifinals next week.

Drew Cook caught a 95-yard TD pass from Ryan Cortes to give South Allegheny (9-3) a 6-0 lead in the second quarter. Camden Lewis' 9-yard touchdown reception from Cortes then gave the Gladiators a 12-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Cortes threw for 209 yards for the Gladiators.

In 1987, Ellwood City defeated Charleroi 35-7 in the quarter-finals and then beat Burrell 2-0 in the semi-finals before losing 19-0 to Sto-Rox in the championship. The Wolverines' most recent playoff win came when they defeated Freeport in the first round in 2011.

Here's a look at some other matchups from Friday night:

Class 6A

Central Catholic 38, Seneca Valley 14 – Elijah Faulkner ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to power top-seeded Central Catholic (9-2) in the Class 4A semifinals.

Jy'Aire Walls threw for 109 yards, including a 35-yard score to Max Roman, and Amari Shields returned a fumble 7 yards for a touchdown for the Vikings, who will play No. 2 North Allegheny in the WPIAL finals next Saturday in the WPIAL finals. at Norwin.

Andrew Loebig scored on a four-yard run and hit Jake Challingsworth on an eight-yard TD pass for No. 4 Seneca Valley (3-7).

Class 4A

McKeesport 35, Mars 7 – Kemon Spell ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns to lead third-seeded McKeesport (8-4) to victory over No. 7 Mars (6-6) in a Class 4A semifinal at Gateway. Spell scored on runs of 55, 36 and 56 yards.

Anthony Boyd added 103 rushing yards, including a 95-yard touchdown for the Tigers, who will play No. 1 Thomas Jefferson next Saturday in the WPIAL championship game in Norwin.

Gabe Hein scored on a 71-yard reception from Nate Walker for Mars.

Class 2A

Seton LaSalle 34, Rivieroever 7 – Khalil Taylor scored three times, and Logan King ran for 208 yards and two scores as top-seeded Seton LaSalle (10-0) defeated No. 9 Riverside (6-5) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Taylor caught touchdown passes for 9 and 18 yards and also ran in from 2 yards out. Michael Pastrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels will play Steel Valley in the semifinals next week. Robert Janis scored on a blocked 75-yard field goal for Riverside.

South Park 19, Mohawk9 – Eric Doerue ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 South Park (10-1) advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 2019 with a win over No. 7 Mohawk (7-3) in the quarterfinals of class 2A.

Mohawk took a 9-0 lead after Bobby Fadden found Blake Logan for a 43-yard touchdown, and Logan booted a 32-yard field goal.

The Eagles answered when Robert Lenzi connected with Hari Bouzos for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Doerue then added touchdown runs of 18 and 31 yards to seal the victory. South Park will play Ellwood City in the semi-finals next week.

Steel Valley 36, Western Beaver 13 – The Barksdale brothers combined for 345 yards rushing and five touchdowns as No. 4 Steel Valley (9-3) took care of No. 5 Western Beaver (8-3) in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Da'Ron Barksdale ran for 170 yards and two scores, including a 51-yard run in the first quarter. Donald Barksdale ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Wyatt Sparbanie recovered a fumble in the end zone and Aidan Vula caught a touchdown pass from Jaivin Peel for the Golden Beavers. Peel went 10 for 20 for 137 yards.

Class A

Bishop Canevin 17, Southside 13 – Kole Olszewski completed 12 of 23 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (9-2) defeated No. 11 South Side (7-4) in the Class A quarterfinals at Canon-McMillan. Olszewski connected with Damar Olds for a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Jermell Lindsay scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Leo Shorthouse added an 18-yard field goal for the Crusaders, who will play No. 2 Clairton in the semifinals next week. Andrew Corfield scored on a pair of short runs for South Side.