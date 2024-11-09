Sports
High school football recap on Nov. 8, 2024: Ellwood City scores first trip to semifinals since 1987
Friday November 8, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Ellwood City advanced to the WPIAL football semifinals for the first time since 1987 after defeating sixth-seeded South Allegheny 13-12 in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday night.
Elijah Palmer-McCane caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Chris Smiley with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left, and the Wolverines kept the one-point lead to secure the win.
Palmer-McCane ran for 93 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Smiley threw for 165 yards for the Wolverines (10-0), who will play No. 2 South Park in the semifinals next week.
Drew Cook caught a 95-yard TD pass from Ryan Cortes to give South Allegheny (9-3) a 6-0 lead in the second quarter. Camden Lewis' 9-yard touchdown reception from Cortes then gave the Gladiators a 12-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Cortes threw for 209 yards for the Gladiators.
In 1987, Ellwood City defeated Charleroi 35-7 in the quarter-finals and then beat Burrell 2-0 in the semi-finals before losing 19-0 to Sto-Rox in the championship. The Wolverines' most recent playoff win came when they defeated Freeport in the first round in 2011.
Here's a look at some other matchups from Friday night:
Class 6A
Central Catholic 38, Seneca Valley 14 – Elijah Faulkner ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to power top-seeded Central Catholic (9-2) in the Class 4A semifinals.
Jy'Aire Walls threw for 109 yards, including a 35-yard score to Max Roman, and Amari Shields returned a fumble 7 yards for a touchdown for the Vikings, who will play No. 2 North Allegheny in the WPIAL finals next Saturday in the WPIAL finals. at Norwin.
Andrew Loebig scored on a four-yard run and hit Jake Challingsworth on an eight-yard TD pass for No. 4 Seneca Valley (3-7).
Class 4A
McKeesport 35, Mars 7 – Kemon Spell ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns to lead third-seeded McKeesport (8-4) to victory over No. 7 Mars (6-6) in a Class 4A semifinal at Gateway. Spell scored on runs of 55, 36 and 56 yards.
Anthony Boyd added 103 rushing yards, including a 95-yard touchdown for the Tigers, who will play No. 1 Thomas Jefferson next Saturday in the WPIAL championship game in Norwin.
Gabe Hein scored on a 71-yard reception from Nate Walker for Mars.
Class 2A
Seton LaSalle 34, Rivieroever 7 – Khalil Taylor scored three times, and Logan King ran for 208 yards and two scores as top-seeded Seton LaSalle (10-0) defeated No. 9 Riverside (6-5) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Taylor caught touchdown passes for 9 and 18 yards and also ran in from 2 yards out. Michael Pastrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels will play Steel Valley in the semifinals next week. Robert Janis scored on a blocked 75-yard field goal for Riverside.
South Park 19, Mohawk9 – Eric Doerue ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 South Park (10-1) advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 2019 with a win over No. 7 Mohawk (7-3) in the quarterfinals of class 2A.
Mohawk took a 9-0 lead after Bobby Fadden found Blake Logan for a 43-yard touchdown, and Logan booted a 32-yard field goal.
The Eagles answered when Robert Lenzi connected with Hari Bouzos for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Doerue then added touchdown runs of 18 and 31 yards to seal the victory. South Park will play Ellwood City in the semi-finals next week.
Steel Valley 36, Western Beaver 13 – The Barksdale brothers combined for 345 yards rushing and five touchdowns as No. 4 Steel Valley (9-3) took care of No. 5 Western Beaver (8-3) in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Da'Ron Barksdale ran for 170 yards and two scores, including a 51-yard run in the first quarter. Donald Barksdale ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Wyatt Sparbanie recovered a fumble in the end zone and Aidan Vula caught a touchdown pass from Jaivin Peel for the Golden Beavers. Peel went 10 for 20 for 137 yards.
Class A
Bishop Canevin 17, Southside 13 – Kole Olszewski completed 12 of 23 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (9-2) defeated No. 11 South Side (7-4) in the Class A quarterfinals at Canon-McMillan. Olszewski connected with Damar Olds for a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Jermell Lindsay scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Leo Shorthouse added an 18-yard field goal for the Crusaders, who will play No. 2 Clairton in the semifinals next week. Andrew Corfield scored on a pair of short runs for South Side.
