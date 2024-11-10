Politics
COP29 opens in Baku to launch all global initiatives
The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) is just minutes away, and for the first time, Baku is hosting this grandiose event. After more than 11 months of preparation, the capital of Azerbaijan has become the place where more than sixty thousand guests can discuss climate issues in the South Caucasus.
Since the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan in December 2023, Azernews has published numerous research articles on initiatives to solve climate problems, climate action and climate-focused projects implemented by Azerbaijan .
Today, along with all media, the team of Azernews, the first English-language newspaper in Azerbaijan, is looking forward to COP29, which will begin in one of the most prominent locations in the capital, Baku.
The eyes of the world are already on us. COP29 is not only a major platform for solving climate problems but also a source of hope for countries suffering from global warming and environmental problems. From November 11 to 22, Azerbaijan will begin discussions on the most global issues of concern to the world, with climate experts and delegations from different parts of the world.
In this regard, the role of a number of media outlets, agencies and print media around the world in promoting COP29 and Azerbaijan's global initiatives on climate issues on a global scale is invaluable.
COP29 seen by the media around the world
Major media outlets in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have widely covered the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held today in Azerbaijan.
Media structures of friendly countries informed the public about the agenda of the global environmental event, Azerbaijan's efforts to organize COP29 and Turkey's priorities in the field of environmental protection.
The media particularly highlight that climate financing is a priority issue on the agenda of the global discussions to be held in Baku.
The expected participation of heads of state and government from around a hundred countries, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at COP29 was highlighted.
In particular, it is highlighted that the number of registered participants at COP29 has already exceeded 67,000 people.
Furthermore, the Turkish press notes that, among other things, the “Zero Waste” project, initiated by Emine Erdogan, the wife of the Turkish president, will be presented as part of the world event in Azerbaijan.
Anadolu Agency published an interview with Elnur Sultanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan and Director General of COP29.
“Preparing infrastructure, resolving transportation issues, accommodation and issuing visas are just part of the complex work we have accomplished in just one year. More than 67,000 people have already registered to participate at COP29 This is not the final indicator Azerbaijan is ready to receive all its guests,” said E. Sultanov.
The Deputy Minister drew attention to the high level of security measures within the framework of the COP29 session and expressed hope that the success of the global event will have a positive political, social and economic impact on the Azerbaijan.
In addition, an article about COP29 titled “The future of our planet will be discussed in Azerbaijan” was published in the media of France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, Ukraine, Pakistan, Uzbekistan , Senegal and Mauritania.
The article notes that COP29, which will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22, is a confirmation of Azerbaijan's international prestige: “The future of our planet will be discussed in Azerbaijan. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, COP29 is an indicator of the international community's respect and support for Azerbaijan: “We are in an active phase of preparation. COP29 is a huge responsibility. It is not only about organizational matters, but also about achieving results. »
Yes, on the eve of COP29, foreign media are paying increased attention to this important event. Kazinform is therefore one of the international press organizations and agencies. The agency notes that the goal of COP activities is to bring all parties together in an initiative to take meaningful, flexible and sustainable emissions reduction measures to control global warming and keep the temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The article states that Azerbaijan presented 14 initiatives within the framework of COP29, including proposing new technologies, innovations and challenges to further accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources, as well as launching mechanisms and tools in this direction.
Meanwhile, major Romanian media, including the “Aktual” news portal, have published articles about the COP29 summit to be held in Azerbaijan.
The reports indicate that world leaders will meet starting today in Azerbaijan for the COP29 summit. It should be noted that this summit is dedicated to financing measures to combat climate change.
It was noted that Baku's decisions will be of crucial importance in preventing climate change and that a financial target of $1 trillion will be discussed annually.
