Donald Trump chooses New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik as US ambassador to the UN

Donald Trump has chosen Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, choosing a loyal congressional ally and critic of the international organization to serve on his national security team.

“I am honored to nominate President Elise Stefanik to serve as United States Ambassador to the United Nations in my Cabinet,” Trump said in a statement Monday. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and intelligent America First fighter.

The president-elect's move is one of his first cabinet-level appointments and indicates that the new Trump administration will likely be more protective of Israel at the UN than its predecessor.

The Republican congresswoman from New York went viral last year for questioning Claudine Gay and Liz Magill, presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, respectively, about anti-Semitism on their campuses. Both ultimately resigned after struggling to give clear answers to Stefanik's questions about whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate school conduct policy.

“I am truly honored to have been nominated by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet as United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik said in a statement Monday.

America continues to be the world's beacon, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek, she added.

Stefanik, 40, has made rapid progress in the political world. After graduating from Harvard in 2006, she worked in George W Bush's White House and, in 2012, helped Republican vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan prepare for the debate.

In 2014, she was elected at age 30 to represent a district in the United States House of Representatives in upstate New York, making her the youngest woman elected to Congress in US history. UNITED STATES. Over the past decade, she has risen through the ranks of House Republican leadership and serves on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

Stefanik is a staunch critic of the UN and has repeatedly accused the international body of being anti-Semitic for its frequent criticism of Israel and its conduct of its war against Hamas in Gaza. The UN has long opposed the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.

Stefanik in October called for a complete reassessment of U.S. funding of the United Nations and supported blocking U.S. support for UNRWA, the U.N. Palestinian refugee aid organization that is the main provider of assistance to the Palestinians living in the occupied territories.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and other Republicans praised Trump's choice. There is no one better to represent President Trump's foreign policy and American values ​​at the United Nations than Elise Stefanik, Scalise said.

The New York Post was first to report the appointment.

