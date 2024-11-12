Elon Musks Super Pac Spent $200M to Help Elect Donald Trump | US elections 2024





Elon Musk's super political action committee (Pac) spent about $200 million to help elect Donald Trump to a second presidency, according to a person familiar with the group's spending, funding an effort that established a new standard for how billionaires can influence elections.

The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX provided the vast majority of money to America Pac, which focused on low-propensity and new voters, according to the Associated Press source, which was not authorized to publicly disclose this figure and spoke. under condition of anonymity. In return, as CNBC reported, Elon Musk's net worth has jumped $70 billion since Trump won the November 5 election.

The information from AP sources confirmed the Wall Street Journal's July report that Musk had pledged to spend about $45 million a month on what has become the pro-Trump America Pac.

America Pacs' work was made easier by a March decision by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that cleared the way for Super Pacs to coordinate their canvassing efforts with campaigns, allowing the Trump campaign to rely on the almost unlimited capital of the highest nations. billionaire profile to boost participation in the most affected regions of the country. That allowed the campaign to spend the saved money on everything from national ad campaigns to targeted outreach to demographics once dominated by Democrats.

The plan worked. Trump saw turnout increase in battleground states, and late in the campaign, the president-elect credited Musk's role in the race. We have a new star, Trump said during his election night in Florida. A star is born Elon!

The FEC's decision allowed us to take more advantage of the soft money companies that were doing this work anyway, said James Blair, political director of the Trump campaign.

Blair served as the main bridge between the Trump operation and groups like America Pac, a far cry from the early days when Super Pacs had to decide their strategy without formally communicating with the campaigns they supported.

By saving money, we were able to expand and deepen our paid voter contact and advertising programs, Blair said. This, he added, included broad advertising campaigns aimed at national audiences, as well as significantly more targeted campaigns aimed at black and Latino men.

It wasn't just Elon Musk's money that helped Trump. The billionaire businessman became one of Trump's most high-profile surrogates in the final months of the campaign, often joining the former president on stage. His support gave Trump a clear window into the world of younger men who admire Musk.

Trump also benefited from Musk's ownership of Many conservatives, Musk is a strong critic of social policies. media efforts to counter misinformation, arguing that such efforts amount to pro-government censorship.

He also criticized actor Dana Carvey's impression of him on Saturday Night Live. In response to a sketch in which Carvey satirized Musk, the billionaire posted on X on Sunday that the comedy series was dying.

Musk is now expected to play a key role in a second Trump administration. The president-elect said he would put Musk, whose rocket company works with the Defense Department and intelligence agencies, in charge of a new government efficiency commission.

A Guardian report found that America Pacs' efforts were filled with paid canvassers faking their work and claiming they knocked on doors they hadn't visited. Multiple reports from Wired claimed that some of these paid canvassers worked in poor conditions, including in the back of a rented U-Haul van, and were threatened into meeting unachievable quotas. Canvassers were fired after the Wired report, leading to a lawsuit against America Pac.

An America Pac spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Musk, meanwhile, indicated during an election chat on district and at various judicial levels.

Guardian staff contributed to the report

