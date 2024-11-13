Are you going to London for the demonstration on the farmers' budget? Here's everything you need to know | Agricultural news





UNF confirmed its event was sold out with 1,800 members registered to attend on November 19, and warned it was “only the beginning of the fight”. Assistance for agricultural property The NFU asked farmer and producer members in attendance to come before their MP, “look them in the eye and tell them from the heart how the changes to the APR will affect farming and growing businesses”. The NFU stressed that it was important for ministers to understand that the industry “won't get tired” and farmers “won't leave” until the message is received and changes are made. been “cancelled”. Another “free” event was organized by a farmers' group on the same day, and although the NFU stressed it was not responsible for organizing it, president Tom Bradshaw said members could attend the two events. Rally organized by farmers With the number of participants exceeding the capacity of Trafalgar Square, the organizers – farmers Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mils – moved the event to Richmond Terrace in Whitehall, London, opposite Downing Street ( What3Words: fresh. butter.raisins). SAVE BRITISH FAMILY FARMS: join the new Farmers Guardian campaign now Participants were invited to gather from 11 a.m. on November 19 with speakers from the world of agriculture, television and politics. After the speeches, a procession will take place to Parliament Square, led by a number of children on toy tractors, in the hope that it will highlight the impact of the budget on the future of the agriculture and the countryside. The procession will return to Richmond Terrace for the final address by NFU President Tom Bradshaw. READ NOW: Sir Keir Starmer 'objects' to former Labor councilor's comments: we don't need farmers Further details on speakers and their schedules will be released in the coming days. Food bank All attendees were invited to bring British produce with them to make a massive donation to the food bank. To avoid unnecessary congestion in Richmond Terrace, four drop-off points will be set up at London's main transport hubs and all food will be distributed to those in need by City Harvest. Organizers said they wanted to remind all participants of their responsibilities to themselves and to the reputation of the agricultural industry, and to ensure that Richmond Terrace and surrounding areas are left as they are, including in removing all trash and campaign materials. Machines are also not permitted and “no problems will be tolerated”. Given the family-friendly nature of the event, organizers continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Are you going by train? The nearest tube station is Westminster. For participants traveling by coach, Westminster Council has requested that all drop-offs be within normal road traffic regulations and that coaches park in designated bays across the borough of Westminster. A list of bays is provided below: Bishop's Bridge Road W2 (two bays) Eastbourne Terrace W2 (four bays) Kingsway WC2 (16 bays) Millbank SW1 (five bays) Park Lane SW1 (17 bays) Temple Place WC2 (two bays) Tothill Street SW1 (six bays) Victoria Embankment SW1 (12 bays)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.farmersguardian.com/news/4379252/heading-london-farmer-budget-protest-heres-everything The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos