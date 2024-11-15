Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet at the APEC summit in Peru, against a backdrop of domestic strikes and deployment of American troops.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted this week by the dictatorial regime of Dina Boluarte in Peru is overshadowed by the confrontation between American imperialism and the growing economic influence of China, which has become the main economic partner of the Peru and South America. in its entirety.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Peru for 2024 APEC summit [Photo: ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui]

President Joe Biden is attending what will be his last major international summit and will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday. Biden's presence already qualifies as militaristic fist-clenching, including his intention to complain to Xi about North Korean troops joining Russian forces fighting the US-NATO proxy regime in Ukraine .

Biden's visit is accompanied by 600 elite US troops, including snipers, two Black Hawk helicopters carrying heavy artillery and two 747 aerial refueling planes. The US soldiers and marines will join the 13,000 police officers and Peruvian soldiers deployed to patrol the summit.

The main target of this unusual show of force by the Pentagon is China, which has overtaken the economic position of American imperialism in what Washington has long contemptuously viewed as its own backyard.

The highlight of the economic forum was the inauguration of the Chancay mega seaport, owned and operated by the Chinese company Cosco Shipping, in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and dozens of other heads of state.

The $1.3 billion port will change South America's geopolitical landscape and be the region's most significant addition to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

It will soon be expanded to accommodate ships carrying up to 24,000 TEU containers, which is unique in the region, and will reduce shipping times to China by approximately 12 days. It provides an export route for Bolivia's strategic lithium, the world's largest reserves, while Brazilian exports to Asia can save up to 20 days via the new route.

Currently, 30 percent of Peru's exports go to China, more than double those to the United States, and 77 percent of its main exports, copper, go to China. China is also the largest source of foreign investment, accounting for around a quarter of accumulated foreign direct investment in the country, including in several of the largest copper mines.

The thinly veiled message delivered by the presence of American troops is the same one sent during annual war exercises as part of securing the Panama Canal, whose main ports at both ends are operated by China: the troops Americans are ready to fight for control of the main port areas. infrastructure and resources in Latin America.

Earlier this month, Gen. Laura Richardson, outgoing commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), claimed without any evidence Financial Times that the Chinese navy hopes to use the port of Chancay for military purposes.

The new Chancay port facility in Peru [Photo: ANDINA/Daniel Bracamonte]

It could be used as a dual-use facility, it's a deep-water port, she said. [The navy] I could use it, absolutely. This is a model we have seen play out elsewhere, not just in Latin America.

Richardson tellingly suggested that investments in strategic locations or sea lines of communication for global trade could only be interpreted in military terms.

In April, Richardson visited Ushuaia, Argentina's southernmost city, where China had proposed building a port to supply Antarctica. But, like the Financial Times remarks, [A]fter significant lobbying from Washington, Buenos Aires opted to proceed with a US-led facility and halted Chinese plans for a multi-purpose port 200 kilometers from the coast, at Ro Grande.

The mobilization of American troops in Peru also aims to protect Biden from the country's population. The summit was accompanied by nationwide protests and a 72-hour general strike launched Wednesday, led by transport and construction workers. Thousands of demonstrators clashed with riot police in the streets of Lima and there were numerous roadblocks, the repression of which has already left many injured.

A protester in Lima told the World Socialist Website that the American government should let the countries of South America and all countries be free and sovereign on their lands, on their countries, without sticking their noses in and causing so much damage. Palestine for example, they assassinate them, they try to invade them. Forget all that! …Let us be free. Let's be happy, live in peace.

Transport unions are carrying out their fourth strike in two months to protest the killing of bus drivers, passengers, construction workers, small contractors and union leaders at the hands of extortion gangs and their hitmen. pledges. The Peruvian Congress, controlled by the far right, has refused the request to repeal Law 32108, which the population opposes because it protects corrupt parliamentarians and politicians associated with extortionist mafias. Instead, he sought to ram through urban terrorism legislation that would criminalize protests and strikes.

The protests are socially heterogeneous, but are growing in scope and demands, with groups demanding justice for nearly 50 Peruvians killed during demonstrations against Boluartes' rise to power in the December 2022 parliamentary coup that overthrew and imprisoned the country's elected president, Pedro Castillo. Meanwhile, corrupt union bureaucracies struggle to contain mass opposition as they seek to secure a place at the negotiating table to strike deals with foreign capitalists at the expense of the working class and the poor.

The Boluarte government said the protests amounted to treason against the homeland for threatening to attempt to attract foreign capital by proposing the exploitation of cheap labor and natural resources under state rule. brutal policeman.

The Peruvian government constitutes one of the most striking manifestations of the collapse of bourgeois governability in Latin America under the pressure of unprecedented social inequality and rising trade and military conflicts between the world's largest economies. Boluarte's approval rating hovers around 5 percent, while 96 percent of Peruvians want to expel them all, including President Boluarte and her cabinet and all members of Congress, and demand early elections.

On December 7, 2022, the far-right Congress, the Biden administration, the military and the police worked closely to impeach and arrest bourgeois nationalist President Pedro Castillo. US Ambassador Lisa Kenna, a CIA veteran, won the support of military leaders the day before.

Although this parliamentary coup caused mass unrest, the Peruvian ruling class supported it, along with the army's massacre of protesters with live ammunition, in an attempt to end the long series of impeachments , corruption scandals and mass protests against inequality and the criminal response. to the COVID-19 pandemic. After five years in which six presidents were ousted, the political crisis was preventing competition for foreign investment and mining operations in the world's second-largest copper producer.

Boluarte, who faces charges of genocide and aggravated homicide, summed up the character of his regime at a ceremony to thank the military before the APEC summit. The support of our soldiers and police will be vital to ensuring security and order during this event, reflecting our country's capacity and leadership to the world, she said in front of thousands of soldiers.

Peru and all of South America have become players in the expanding geopolitical chess game. Two alternatives present themselves to the working class across the Americas and internationally: an emerging World War III and a turn toward dictatorship and fascism or a global socialist revolution to direct the increasingly interconnected economy to the on a global scale towards meeting social needs.