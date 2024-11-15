South Korean President, China's Xi Jinping Hold Rare Meeting, Pledge Cooperation | World News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday called for greater cooperation with Beijing on “regional peace and stability” after meeting in person with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in two years, reported Yonhap news agency. TOPSHOT – Chinese President Xi Jinping greets upon arrival at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at Air Base 8, annexed to Jorge Chavez International Airport, in Callao, Peru, November 14, 2024. ( AFP)

China is a key ally of North Korea, with which Seoul remains technically at war and whose leader Kim Jong Un has engaged in escalatory rhetoric and military posture this year.

“I hope our two nations will cooperate to promote stability and peace in the region in response to North Korea's repeated provocations, the war in Ukraine, and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea,” Yoon said, as quoted by Yonhap.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, which brings together 21 economies together representing around 60% of global GDP.

Yoon's government has repeatedly expressed concern over deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, including the deployment of North Korean troops to participate in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Chinese state media made no mention of North Korea or Russia.

Xi “called on China and South Korea to promote healthy and steady development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries,” China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing and Seoul are major trading partners, although China is North Korea's main diplomatic and economic backer and the South is the United States' military ally.

China has in the past called for a “political settlement” to resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula, reiterating that stance after the North declared Seoul a “hostile” state earlier this year.

Relations between China and South Korea are not without difficulties. Last month, Beijing announced it had arrested a South Korean citizen for alleged espionage.