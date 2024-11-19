An immediate ceasefire is necessary because 96% of Gaza's population, more than 2 million people, lack food and water, says Turkish president





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reaffirmed his call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. “Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his speech to the ongoing G20 leaders' summit in Brazil. a session entitled “Social inclusion and struggle”. Against hunger and poverty. Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave besieged by Israel, Erdogan said that 96 percent of its population, “in other words, more than 2 million people, do not have access to healthy food and water.” “The risk of famine in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels according to international classifications,” Erdogan added. “With the increase in attacks and the approach of the winter season, the living conditions of the population of Gaza are deteriorating day by day,” he added. Turkey has provided Gaza with more than 86,000 tons of humanitarian aid, the Turkish leader said, adding that Ankara's aid to Lebanon exceeded 1,300 tons. Highlighting that in a world where one in ten people suffer from hunger, the President said efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly nine years ago, are not have not yet produced the expected results. He said Turkey represents a tradition that considers it its duty to provide assistance to those in need, wherever they are in the world, within their means. Ankara views the Brazilian G20 presidency's initiative to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty as both a strategic effort and a moral responsibility, he added. While working to establish this global alliance, Erdogan stressed the importance of not abandoning civilians whose lives have been shattered by conflicts, including in Gaza, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Zero Waste project becomes a global movement Erdogan stressed that Turkey has one of the most comprehensive and inclusive social security systems in the world. Ankara considers active participation in various food security initiatives an important aspect of its humanitarian foreign policy, the president said, adding that the Black Sea Grain Initiative played a key role in preventing the rapid rise in global food prices and contributing to reducing the risk of famine. Highlighting that the G20 Action Plan on Food Security and Sustainable Food Systems, which was developed and presented for approval during Turkey's G20 Presidency in 2015, has guided many governments in their efforts. “The Zero Waste project we launched to prevent environmental pollution and promote a culture of conservation has quickly become a global movement. On March 30, the UN declared International Zero Waste Day. “I think the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty should include reducing food waste and promoting the Zero Waste initiative among its priorities,” he added. He expressed Turkey's desire to cooperate to build a world where everyone has access to sufficient and healthy food. Separately, Erdogan met with leaders of the MIKTA group, an informal consultation and coordination platform between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia. He then attended a family photo session of the leaders present at the summit. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

