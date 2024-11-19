Donald Trump wins UFC victory party





A little more than a week before the presidential election, Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden that some said would spell the end of his campaign. Eleven days after his victory, he returned to the Garden for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event, walking the arena floor for Kid Rocks American Bad Ass. Trump was flanked by his longtime friend Dana White, CEO of the UFC, who, perhaps more than anyone, helped Trump mobilize young men to the polls. Behind both men were key members of the next Trump era: Elon Musk; Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.; House Speaker Mike Johnson; Tulsi Gabbard; and Vivek Ramaswamy.

It's always loud when he comes here, but now that he's won? Now that he's president again? Oh, my God, Joe Rogan, a longtime UFC commentator, announced from the room. Trump moved closer to the octagon and pulled Rogan into a long hug, as the crowd roared. Then, for about 20 minutes, Trump and his allies stood just outside the cage. From time to time, someone in the audience sang a USA song. There was thunderous applause when Trump danced on the YMCA.

The headline fight pitted two heavyweight champions, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, but much of the audience had come to see the president-elect, who suggested during an appearance on the Rogans podcast in October that he would attend . (Either I'll go as president or I'll be depressed and not bother going, he said.) We heard Donnie Trump was coming and we couldn't miss that, a twenty-four-year-old man named Robert, from suburban New Jersey, told me. His friend Keith added: “It just makes it seem like he wants to be a part of what all regular people do.” A twenty-year-old fan named Tiny Boadu, who wore a MAGA hat and a Trump shirt, also described Trump as a people's person. Boadu said Trump's love of the UFC was a big part of his appeal. Presidents don't usually come to events like this, he told me.

The UFC, valued at over twelve billion dollars, is the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world. As the UFC grew, a lot of people jumped on the bandwagon and became fans, White told me. Trump was there from the start. When the UFC first launched, in 1993, it was marketed as a blood sport, with no gloves, no time limits and almost no rules. This led to national controversy, with John McCain calling the sport human cockfighting. By 2001, when Dana White, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta stepped in and bought the company, the UFC had almost disappeared from regulation. White was tasked with cleaning up the sport's image and working with regulators to ease restrictions. That year, Trump helped save the fledgling sport by hosting several events at the Trump Taj Mahal, his casino in Atlantic City. The Taj Mahal was in debt and would later go bankrupt, but the UFC and Trump's friendship with White flourished. When Trump launched his first presidential campaign, in 2015, White was one of the first public figures to endorse him. And during and after his first term, Trump was able to view the UFC as a kind of safe space. In October 2019, Trump was booed at a World Series game in Washington, DC. The following week, he went to a UFC event at MSG. Every time he was getting hammered at his worst, we would walk into that arena and the place would erupt. and goes crazy, White told me. It shows other people, Oh, wait. Not everyone hates Donald Trump as the media tells us.

White attributes the UFC's recent spike in popularity to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other major sports leagues took a break, the UFC, which largely uses its own production team, continued to organize and promote events during the lockdown. That made White something of a hero among conservatives, as he skirted COVID-19 restrictions seen as draconian by many on the right. It also attracted bored young men to the sport. Jonathan Charbonneau, a sixteen-year-old at the MSG event, told me, “The sport was there for me to watch during COVID and stuff like that, when I had nothing else to TO DO. It gave me something to look forward to, something to do when I couldn't even leave my house.

At the Garden, Trump and his entourage sat next to White. Sitting nearby was Taylor Lewan, one of the hosts of Barstool Sports' popular podcast Bussin with the Boys. During the Trump 2024 campaign, White played a central role in mediating relations between Trump and certain hosts among the brocast canon: Lewan and his co-host, Will Compton, Theo Von, Adin Ross, Andrew Schulz, the Nelk Boys and, of course, Rogan. White said the goal was to mobilize members of the younger generation who typically don't vote. Young men, one of the most unreliable demographics in politics, make up a large portion of the UFC's audience. You get conversations in these podcasts and you yourself, as a young child, can really see who Donald Trump is, White explained. Not the bullshit you hear in the far left media. During Trump's victory speech, he invited White on stage, and White specifically thanked Von, Ross, the Nelk Boys and other podcasters for their help.

The penultimate fight of the evening began: Michael Chandler, a muscular Midwesterner, against Brazilian fighter Charles Oliveira. Chandler was beaten down for the first four rounds, then tried to steal the victory in the final seconds of the fight. With Oliveira clinging to him like a backpack, Chandler stood up and punched his opponent in the back and head. Their bodies crashed onto the canvas and the crowd roared. Then Chandler did it again, getting up and crashing to the ground once more, with Oliveira still on his back. Trump stared, seemingly impassive. All I know how to do is throw aside all American caution. Madison Square Garden, aren't you having fun? » Chandler said, moments after losing the fight.

The evening ended with a fight between two legends. In one corner stood Jon Jones, considered by some to be the greatest UFC fighter of all time, a massive, lanky man who had built a reputation for his run-ins with the law and finishing off his opponents with remarkable violence even among cage fighters. In the other was two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, known for his tireless pace and unbreakable chin.

In a battle between two aging, creaking, sometimes wobbly heavyweights, Jones finished Miocic with a spinning back kick to the ribs in the second round. As Miocic writhed in pain, Jones celebrated in the middle of the ring with a Trump-imitating dance, throwing his arms in the air back and forth. (Outside the ring, Trump could be seen congratulating Kid Rock.) In his post-fight interview, Jones thanked Trump for being there, then led the crowd in singing USA.

I'm proud to be a great American champion, Jones told the crowd. I am proud to be an American Christian Champion. He left the ring and gave Trump his championship belt. In that moment, Jones emerged as an almost mythological figure, a living legend in a sport still etched in history. Alongside him was Trump, who in every way was presented by the UFC as his spiritual equal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-lede/donald-trumps-ufc-victory-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos