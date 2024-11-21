



China News Service: Can you share with us the details, results and highlights of President Xi Jinping's visit to Brazil? What are China's expectations for the future growth of Sino-Brazil relations? Lin Jian: President Xi Jinping has just completed his state visit to Brazil. During the visit, the two presidents jointly announced that they will elevate China-Brazil relations to the status of a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet, and promote synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies. . Presidents Xi Jinping and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva took stock of the past 50 years of Sino-Brazil relations and agreed that these relations are at their best period in history, growing stronger in terms of global, strategic and long-term importance, and has become an example of common progress, solidarity and cooperation among major developing countries. Strengthening bilateral ties and synergizing the development strategies of the two countries will certainly enable the two countries to continue the past achievements in their relations and usher in the next 50 golden years, as well as set an example for the countries of the South in quest for strength through unity and make new contributions to increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance. President Xi also noted that next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum. China is ready to join hands with Brazil and other Latin American countries to take China-Latin America cooperation to new heights. The two presidents signed the Joint Declaration between the People's Republic of China and the Federative Republic of Brazil on Jointly Building a China-Brazil Community with a Shared Future for a Fairer World and a More Sustainable Planet, and jointly attended the signing of the Plan. cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Federative Republic of Brazil on the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with the growth acceleration program, the new Brazilian industry, the ecological transformation plan and the program on South American integration routes. The two sides also signed bilateral cooperation documents during the visit. The king of football Pel once said that the best goal is always the next one. Likewise, the most wonderful chapter in Sino-Brazil relations is yet to come. Bearing in mind the future of humanity and the well-being of the people, China is willing to work with Brazil to continuously enrich the content of China-Brazil relations in the new era, safeguard true multilateralism and send a strong message of the new era. that we choose development over poverty, cooperation over confrontation and justice over hegemony, and that we join hands to make the world a better place. RIA Novosti: Thomas Buchanan, senior representative of the American strategic command, said today that the United States does not want a nuclear war, but that in the event of an exchange of nuclear strikes, Washington would like to retain part of its arsenal to deter potential adversaries in the future. . I wonder what China's comment is on this?

Lin Jian: What the US official said shows the US's outdated mentality focused on pursuing hegemony and absolute strategic advantage. In recent years, the United States has continued to improve its nuclear triad, increasing the role of nuclear weapons in national security policies, strengthening nuclear sharing and extended deterrence with its allies, and promoting the forward deployment of medium-range missiles and anti-missile systems. These measures seriously disrupt global strategic balance and stability, intensify military competition and confrontation, and increase nuclear risks. The United States should seriously assume its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, make drastic and substantial reductions in its nuclear arsenal, create the conditions necessary for the ultimate achievement of complete and thorough nuclear disarmament, and contribute to reduce strategic risks and maintain regional peace and stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mfa.gov.cn/eng/xw/fyrbt/202411/t20241121_11530614.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos