



Amid strict measures put in place by the Pakistani government to thwart Sunday's protest march, the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan is preparing to continue its much-anticipated march towards Islamabad.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, called on the public to join the march to “break the chains of slavery”.

The federal government took several measures to block the protest, including deploying large security forces, sealing main roads and erecting barriers around the capital.

The Interior Ministry stressed that as per court orders, no demonstrations or sit-ins will be allowed in Islamabad and any attempt to disturb public order will be subject to legal action.

Khan, in a statement, urged the masses to unite for the protest, terming it a movement for freedom and justice.

PTI leaders held a high-level meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's House on Sunday to finalize the strategy for the planned protest, Geo News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he would arrive in Swabi at 3 p.m. to oversee preparations for the planned protest and lead the party's march to Islamabad, the report added.

The chief minister also directed party workers intending to take part in the march to reach Swabi by 3 p.m.

Ignoring government calls to postpone the protest – the second in as many months – Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it would go ahead with its planned march to Islamabad, coinciding with the arrival of a major Belarusian delegation even as the authorities issued a warning about a potential threat during the demonstration.

The PTI last week called for a long march to Islamabad to press three demands: the release of the incarcerated party founder and other leaders, against the alleged “stolen mandate” in the February 8 elections and the restoration of the system judicial by revoking the recent mandate. 26th Amendment to the Constitution which grants legislators more power in appointing the highest judges.

Meanwhile, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi chose not to participate in the protest but will supervise the convoys from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's house.

In preparation for the protest, the federal government in Islamabad has stepped up security measures, cordoning off several key roads and blocking roads leading to the red zone, where critical government buildings are located.

Containers have been placed across the city, including along the Srinagar Expressway, GT Road and the Expressway, restricting access to strategic areas like D-Chowk, Islamabad Airport and Point A-11 from New Margalla Road.

Rangers, along with police and the Frontier Constabulary (FC), were deployed to monitor the area. The federal government also warned against any illegal protests, saying no one will be allowed to hold a protest in violation of court orders, and legal action will be taken against any violators.

Additionally, Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar in light of the ongoing PTI protest, the Express Tribune reported.

According to railway authorities, services between Peshawar and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, as well as between Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi, were immediately disrupted.

Additionally, all 25 train reservations for Sunday, November 24 have been canceled and passengers will receive an immediate refund of their tickets.

The suspension of services and cancellation of reservations have impacted commuters and daily travelers, as Pakistan Railways responds to the security situation surrounding the ongoing protests.

Article 144 – which prohibits gatherings of individuals – has been in force in Islamabad since November 18. On the other hand, the Punjab government also enforced Section 144 across the province from November 23 to 25, banning protests, public gatherings, rallies, and sit-ins.

Despite increased security and restrictions, the PTI remained persistent in its resolve to continue its protest march and subsequent sit-in to press its demands.

Additionally, internet and mobile services have been partially suspended in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as a precautionary measure.

Users in Islamabad are facing partial disruptions in internet services at various locations, while they remain free in neighboring Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, mobile services also remain fully operational in Rawalpindi.

Public transport, including metro and bus services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, were disrupted and all bus terminals in Faizabad, connecting the twin cities, were barricaded.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison since last year and faces, according to his gone, to more than 200 cases; Some of them were released on bail, others were convicted and still others were questioned.

Khan's party won the highest number of seats in the February general elections, despite running as an independent, as the party was denied an election symbol and the PTI chief has previously claimed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), had “stolen the mandate” to seize power at the federal level.

Relations between the PTI and the PML-N-led coalition government – ​​already strained since Khan's ouster in 2022 – have become further strained in recent times.

Published by:

sahil sinha

Published on:

November 24, 2024

