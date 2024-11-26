Donald Trump got away with everything – Mother Jones





Donald Trump successfully provoked a violent attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, as part of a plan to overturn the 2020 election, hiding top secret documents from the federal government and other crimes presumed.

Special Counsel Jack Smith made official Monday what Trump's election victory had clearly demonstrated, dismissing the election interference case in which Trump was accused of promoting conspiracies to defraud the United States, obstructing a government official and deprive Americans of their civil rights. his attempts to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory. Smith said he was dropping the case because of a Justice Department policy that prohibits prosecuting a sitting president.

The government's position on the merits of the defendants' prosecutions has not changed, Smith said in the filing.

The motion leaves Fulton, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecution of Trump and various former aides as the only standing criminal case related to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Willis vowed to prosecute these prosecutions. But with her case mired in an appeals process tied to Willis' past romantic relationship with the prosecutor she chose to lead the case, her chances of securing a conviction from the president-elect appear dismal.

Smith also moved Monday to dismiss charges against Trump for obstructing justice by hiding highly classified documents from the Justice Department that he had secretly removed from the White House. (Smith has not dropped charges against two of Trump's co-defendants.) Smith hopes to continue her appeal of a July ruling in which Aileen Cannon, a notoriously pro-Trump Florida district court judge, rejected Smith's case based on a legally unprecedented ruling. ruling that Smith's appointment was invalid. But this appeal is intended to preserve the legal status of special counsel appointments and will not result in continued prosecution of Trump, even if Smith prevails.

Smith said the Jan. 6 cases and documents should not be dismissed “with prejudice.” That leaves the theoretical possibility that they could be revived after Trump leaves office. But it's unlikely the Justice Department will be willing or able to renew either case eight years after the alleged crimes.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said last week it would agree to delay Trump's sentencing in a case in which he was convicted of falsifying business records as part of a criminal scheme to conceal the payments made to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had sex with Trump in 2006. Prosecutor Alvin Bragg opposed efforts by Trump's lawyers to have the affair.

These results mean that Trump avoided legal consequences in four separate cases in which he was indicted, including one in which he was convicted despite receiving no acquittal or exoneration from a judge or court. a jury.

This impunity, coupled with the Supreme Court's highly controversial declaration that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for official actions, appears to allow Trump to pursue his goals, including using the Justice Department to prosecute reviews with few legal constraints.

After taking office, Trump reportedly intends to fire Smith's entire legal team, including career lawyers typically protected from political retaliation. Pam Bondi, a lobbyist and former Florida attorney general who Trump plans to nominate as U.S. attorney general, said prosecutors who filed cases against Trump would be prosecuted.

With a free pass on past alleged crimes and a compliant Supreme Court, Trump, in his second term, could be the first American president to act above the law. He probably won't be the last.

