Will John Thune challenge Donald Trump?





With the Republican Party's control of Congress, a new administration filled with MAGA loyalists, and a friendly judiciary he helped shape, the only immediate check Donald Trump will have on his power will likely have to come from within his own party. But Trump imposes the loyalty of the Republicans. So, will a new party bent to his will and one that has demonstrated little willingness to stand up to him even before he threw a red wave at them in this month's election really challenge him now?

Maybe, depending on the next Senate majority leader. Every president is going to come in and try to do everything they can through executive action, John Thune said Tuesday. Congress, in some cases, will be the entity that sometimes has to put on the brakes.

The comments from Thune, who will succeed Mitch McConnell as leader of the Republican Party, would appear to be an assurance that the upper chamber will seek to retain the power of Congress as a co-equal branch of government, and not simply serve to endorse Trump. But, of course, his predecessor rarely served as a check on Trump's authority, even though he views him as despicable and stupid, and it's far from clear that Thune, a McConnell ally, will approach the president-elect differently.

McConnell has mostly been an enabler, occasionally making a rhetorical break with Trump, but never doing so in a meaningful way that would undermine his long-held policy goals, particularly the Supreme Court's rightward shift. Thunes' term has yet to begin, but his conference already appears to have scuttled one of Trump's nominations with Matt Gaetz, the now-disgraced former Florida congressman whom the president-elect initially chose to serve as his Attorney General. That suggests Thunes' Senate Republicans might be interested in putting safeguards in place.

But where exactly will these guardrails be? Will they just make it harder for an accused sex trafficker to become the nation's top law enforcement official? Or will they hinder Trump's other whims and malignant impulses?

Thune was not the first choice among some in the MAGA world. Several, including top adviser Elon Musk and Trump's pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, had backed Rick Scott, the Florida senator, who seemed more willing to agree to Trump's request to be able to bypass the Capitol and to make appointments during vacations.

Thune didn't exactly shut the door on that request. But he at least seems to want to retain his ability to exercise his own power as a senator. That doesn't make him honorable. But it could make him a reasonable target for Democrats seeking to stop or slow Trump's worst impulses and potentially put him on a collision course with Trump himself.

Of course, this is not about politics. The things we want to achieve right now are largely the same, Thune told the Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. How to achieve it is another matter, and we must achieve it. With Democrats in disarray and Republicans eager to act on what they see as a mandate, any friction within Trump's party might be the best hope of limiting him for now.

