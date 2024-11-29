Embarrassed, Barron watches Trump and his first pal Elon Musk dance at the YMCA at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving





First pal Elon Musk joined Donald Trump and his family at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving with footage showing a seemingly embarrassed Barron looking on as the two men danced on the YMCA.

The president-elect was surrounded by friends, family and the now-omnipresent tech billionaire at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort on Thursday evening.

A video shared by Musk online shows Trump sitting between his 18-year-old son and Musk, with his wife Melania next to Barron, in the ballroom.

In the video, Trump's campaign anthem blares in the background, causing a jitter in Musk and Trump's seat.

The new head of the Department of Government Effectiveness is seen nodding gently as Trump shouts bam, bam, bam and bangs the table in tandem.

Trump Pats Musk on the Shoulder as YMCA Plays at His Thanksgiving Party at Mar-a-Lago (ALX/X)

After spotting Musk's more measured movements, the president-elect gave him a few taps on the shoulder, prompting the Tesla boss to raise his arms in the air.

Barron seems to awkwardly watch as his father turns to him and laughs.

Social media users were quick to comment that Barron looked uncomfortable and embarrassed during the encounter.

Musk responds by raising his arms in the air, leaving Trump smiling (ALX/X)

Wow. Elon Musk couldn't convince a single member of his family to spend Thanksgiving with him, other than his mother who is counting on him, wrote one X user. And Trump paid his third wife to join him . Even Barron looks embarrassed for them. What LOSERS.

Another person posted on X: Barron looks uncomfortable. The body language of everyone at this table is weird.

Let's cross it out like Okay, we've had enough of this song, but father, a third person has intervened.

Barron Trump appears to flash a goofy smile as his father and Elon Musk dance to the hit Village People (ALX/X)

Elons was adopted by the Trump family, another added.

Trump's daughter Tiffany, son Eric, daughter-in-law Lara and Musk's mother Maye also joined the Trumps for Thanksgiving.

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone, who recently called Trump the second founding father and compared him to George Washington, was also seen at the Christmas party, speaking to Trump and Musk.

Musk became a fixture at Mar-a-Lago in the weeks after the election, with even the president-elect joking that he wouldn't be able to get him out of his Florida home. The tech billionaire joined Trump on phone calls with foreign leaders, while the president-elect accompanied Musk to the launch of his SpaceX Starship rocket in Texas.

