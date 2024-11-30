Turkey seeks role in Gaza ceasefire despite US criticism of Hamas ties

Turkey is positioning itself as a key player in efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, despite its close ties to Hamas, which have drawn criticism from Washington. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to “make his full contribution” to end what he called the “massacre” in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden signaled this week that Turkey could play a role as mediator for peace in the Middle East.

“The United States will make further efforts with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza,” Biden told reporters.

However, US officials have downplayed Turkey's mediating role due to Ankara's ties to Hamas.

“We do not believe that the leaders of a vicious terrorist organization should live comfortably anywhere, and that certainly includes … a major city of one of our main allies and partners,” he said earlier. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Tensions within Hamas

Hamas leaders reportedly moved to Türkiye after ceasefire efforts failed in November.

Erdogan, a staunch supporter of Hamas, has described the group as a “liberation movement.” Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Erdogan declared a day of national mourning.

“There are rumors, but I don't know if they are true, that many of these people have also obtained Turkish citizenship,” Soli Ozel, a lecturer at the Institute of Human Studies in Turkey, told RFI. Vienna.

In a move seen as an attempt to appease Washington, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said there were no plans for Hamas to open a political office in Turkey.

Turkish presidential adviser Mesut Casin defended the policy: “Ankara will maintain its position as the number one host of Hamas. Second, they will continue dialogue with Hamas in order to establish peace.”

Complex links

Despite tensions between Turkey and Israel, they maintain indirect communication.

In November, the head of Israel's intelligence service, the Shin Bet, met his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. The meeting reportedly focused on the fate of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“We have 101 hostages who are still in custody, we don't know their fate,” says Gallia Lindenstrauss, an expert on Israeli foreign policy at Institute for National Security Studies.

“There are attempts to at least receive information about who is alive, who is dead, who is holding it, from Hamas or Islamic Jihad.”

Lindenstrauss warned that Israel remains skeptical of Turkey's ability to act as a neutral mediator.

“It would be very difficult for Israel in general and for Prime Minister Netanyahu in particular to trust Turkey to be a respectful mediator for both sides,” she said.

While Erdogan's public discourse often stokes tensions, analysts say Turkish-Israeli relations are shaped more by pragmatism than politics.

“Turkey and Israel have one way of dealing with each other in public and another way of dealing with each other diplomatically and in security cooperation,” explains Ozel.

In a bid to build trust, Turkish authorities recently extradited three Uzbek suspects linked to the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates.

Challenges remain

As Israel intensifies its military campaign against Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far rejected a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The reason for a ceasefire is to separate the fronts and isolate Hamas,” Netanyahu said Tuesday.

“From the second day of the war, Hamas counted on Hezbollah to fight alongside it. With Hezbollah off the battlefield, Hamas is left to its own devices. We will increase our pressure on Hamas.”

Despite Ankara's overtures, Israel has warned that Hamas leaders are not immune to being targeted, even in Türkiye.

“They will find these Hamas leaders and target them wherever they find them,” says Lindenstrauss.