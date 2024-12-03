Politics
From porridge to pizza: Banning junk food will have an inevitable impact on growth.
Tuesday December 3, 2024 2:52 p.m.
A prior ban on junk food advertising will have an inevitable impact on the UK's wider economic growth, an advertising industry body has warned.
The government says the new policy, which will come into effect in October 2025, will prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.
Legislation released Tuesday afternoon reveals the extent of the restrictions, which will cover: granola, oatmeal, yogurt, ice cream, cakes, rice cakes, croissants, custard, pizza, fries and crisps, as well as as a range of ready meals and ready meals.
The ban was first proposed by Boris Johnson's Conservative government in 2021 and means TV adverts for junk food products will only be allowed after 9 p.m.
It will also include a ban on paid online advertisements for these products to reduce children's exposure to foods high in fat, sugar or salt.
But a spokesperson for the Advertising Association (AA) warned the move would have an inevitable impact on the creative industries and wider economic growth, in which advertising plays a key role.
Slowed growth?
They highlighted: The government's impact assessment recognized that this could cost commercial media hundreds of millions of pounds.
Money that would be used to fund journalism, new programmes, sport and Britain's creative industries, all of which are essential to the government's growth agenda.
It comes as the Prime Minister and Chancellor faced backlash from businesses over their Budget, which raised taxes by 40 billion, including boosting employers' national insurance.
But the AA spokesperson added that the industry was working closely with the minister and regulators to ensure the policy was enforceable from day one, and said the secondary legislation coming into force gave advertisers more of certainty regarding the ban on advertising of junk food.
However, they warned that the impact of policies aimed at reducing the average child's daily calorie intake will be minimal at best, while potentially costing our sector millions of pounds.
The government said the ban is expected to remove 7.2 billion calories a year from British children's diets, and its impact assessment noted that, overall, studies establish a clear link between advertising food and calorie consumption.
Politics is unwanted?
It also suggests that these measures could reduce just 2.1 calories from children's diets each day, while costing advertisers $659 million in revenue over 25 years.
Chris Snowdon, of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), claimed the ban itself had no global precedent and therefore Britain was in uncharted territory, and said he did not didn't think it would lead to a reduction in obesity.
He added: Every other anti-obesity policy has failed, including the sugar tax and mandatory calorie labeling, and I see no reason why this should be any different.
This is bad news for broadcasters, internet platforms and everyone who uses them.
Streeting insisted: Obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, exposes them to lifelong health problems and costs the NHS billions.
This is the first step towards a major shift in the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention, and to meet our ambition to give every child a healthy and happy start in life.
The powers of the Council on junk food?
And NHS medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis welcomed the new law and highlighted that one in eight children in toddlers and primary schools are obese, which he said sets up problems for a future NHS already spending billions to tackle this problem.
Health experts warn that obesity is the second largest preventable cause of cancer and costs Britain's health service more than $11 billion, the PA news agency reported.
David Fothergill, of the Local Government Association (LGA), said childhood obesity was one of the biggest public health challenges we face, but called for increased powers for councils to tackle the consolidation of takeaway meals and restricting junk food advertisements near schools.
A spokesperson for the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said the organization welcomed the long-awaited publication of further details, but stressed: We still need the advertising regulator to publish its implementation guidelines as soon as possible to ensure businesses have all the necessary information. conform.
“We are committed to working with policymakers to support healthier eating and our industry already adheres to advertising rules that restrict the advertising of less healthy foods in children's media.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cityam.com/from-porridge-to-pizza-junk-food-ban-will-have-inevitable-impact-on-growth-advertisers-warn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The judge says there is no agreement to pay $56 billion for Musk
- Earthquakes in the Lowcountry can be major aftershocks more than a century old
- Ireland wants new government in time for Trump – POLITICO
- Oxford University welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modis PRAGATI initiative for excellence in digital governance |
- UK Labor Party must fund palliative care to ease the pain of dying
- Iceni Women's Premier League 2024: Suffolk Cricket Limited
- Imran Khan says he will approach UN, other forums to raise issue of Islamabad massacre | Pakistan News
- The Men's Health Tech Awards 2025
- By fighting the Hush-Money affair, Trump claims that presidents-elect are also immune.
- Turkish court jails protesters for disrupting Erdogan's speech
- Top 3 news of the day: Prabowo hosts brunch for American entrepreneurs at the State Palace
- John Seifarth named B1G Hockey – Penn State's first Star of the Week