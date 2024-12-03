PTI slams govt for concocting baseless cases against Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary (CIS) Sheikh Waqas Akram on Tuesday strongly condemned what he called “warrant thieves” for concocting more deals absurd and baseless charges against PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders, claiming that the Sharif and Zardari dynasties formed an alliance against Imran Khan because they recognized him as a formidable threat to their political survival.

In a statement, Waqas Akram vehemently asserted that this misguided policy of terrorizing, coercing and intimidating the population would only serve to further discredit the “puppet regime” in the eyes of the people, rather than weaken the resolve of the PTI .

Sheikh Waqas underlined PTI's unwavering commitment to challenge the status quo and fight for justice, despite incessant attempts to silence it.

In response to the attacks on the PTI and its leaders, Akram unequivocally denounced the government's brutal actions, which he said had “unleashed a reign of terror, silencing freedom of expression and strangling dissenting voices.”

He said the government's coercive measures to stifle free speech and stifle sensible voices who dare to criticize with total disregard for citizens' rights would only further widen the fissures within our already fragmented society.

The PTI information secretary highlighted Imran Khan's stance, opting for imprisonment rather than a clandestine escape to flee the country like other corrupt politicians, a testimony to his unwavering dedication to Pakistan's interests.

He went on to say that Imran Khan sacrificed his personal comfort for the greater good of the people because he is a true statesman, while the selfish dynasties of Zardari and Sharif always prioritized their their own interests and those of their loved ones rather than the State and its interests. people.

Sheikh Waqas said the Sharif family's lust for power could be judged by the fact that even Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had conspired against Nawaz Sharif, who was brought back to Pakistan with great fanfare, apparently to seize power for the fourth time. times.

He noted that the brother-niece duo had skillfully manipulated Nawaz's return to Pakistan for their own political gain, which exposed their opportunistic nature, adding that if they were not sincere with Nawaz, what about Pakistan and of his people.

Akram stressed that the PPP and PML-N were family businesses and not real political parties. This is why they joined forces against Imran Khan, desperate to save their dwindling political fortunes.

Sheikh Waqas noted that despite decades of alternate rule, the PPP and PML-N have only brought ruin to Pakistan, plundering the national treasury to enrich themselves and their friends, and plunging the country in incessant crises.

He pointed out that the PML-N government, lacking a public mandate, resorted to heavy-handed tactics to suppress the PTI; However, these coercive measures only backfired as the PTI's popularity continued to soar despite difficult circumstances.

Sheikh Waqas urged the government to refrain from restricting access to the internet, stressing that it must resurrect and return the mandate to the PTI, as it had seized power through massive electoral fraud.

He reiterated that the PTI was undoubtedly the most formidable political force in Pakistan, with Imran Khan being the most popular leader in the country. Therefore, he advised that the puppet regime should not waste its energy in suppressing the PTI and removing the country's most popular leader from the political scene as it was not a child's play.

Akram stressed that it was high time for the imposed government to either restore the public mandate stolen from the PTI or hold fresh, transparent and free elections to bring the country out of the current crisis before it is too late .

