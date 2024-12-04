Xi's books published in Mongolian Cyrillic





Mongolian Cyrillic editions of two books by Chinese President Xi Jinping are unveiled in Mongolia on December 2, 2024. [Photo/Chinese Embassy in Mongolia]

ULAN BATOR The Mongolian Cyrillic editions of two books by Chinese President Xi Jinping were unveiled in Mongolia on Monday at a governance seminar, marking a significant cultural and political exchange between China and Mongolia. At the ceremony, guests from the two countries jointly introduced the second volume of Xi Jinping: China's Governance and Xi Jinping's Excerpts on Poverty Alleviation in Mongolian Cyrillic. After the inauguration, a seminar on state governance brought together experts and academics from both countries. countries to share their ideas on governance practices in China and Mongolia. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mongolia and the 10th anniversary of the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, participants said it is of great significance for the two countries to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in governance and poverty reduction. , explore modernization paths suited to their unique national contexts, deepen friendship and mutual trust, integrate interests, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for the two countries. Organizers of the event said Xi Jinping: China's Governance reflects the development context and main content of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and is an authoritative work for the international community understands contemporary China. At the same time, Xi Jinping's Excerpts on Poverty Alleviation systematically expounds the guiding philosophy and major practices of China's poverty alleviation, and provides China's solution to global poverty governance. The publication of the Mongolian Cyrillic version of these two important works is expected to help the Mongolian people better understand China and open a new chapter for the traditional friendship and mutual learning of civilizations between China and Mongolia. Khurelbaatar Bulgantuya, vice chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural Parliament, said at the ceremony that under the leadership of President Xi, China is striving to comprehensively build a modern socialist country after achieving a moderately prosperous, and that Mongolia admires these efforts. “Over the past 40 years, China has made significant contributions to alleviating global poverty. These two books provide valuable references for countries around the world by sharing China's successful experiences,” she said. declared. Shen Minjuan, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia, said the two countries share similar development goals and an interconnected future. Shen expressed hope that the Chinese solutions and wisdom contained in the two books will inspire Mongolia, enhance motivation and build confidence in achieving greater development while deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields. Adiyasuren Davaajargal, State Secretary of the Mongolian Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth, said that cooperation between Mongolia and China has been strengthened in recent years, yielding remarkable results. Xi's work serves as a vital bridge to deepen bilateral exchanges of governance experiences, he added. The second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was translated and published in Mongolian Cyrillic by Foreign Languages ​​Press in collaboration with Admon Publishing House of Mongolia. To date, Xi Jinping: The Governance of China has been translated into 42 languages, and excerpts from Xi Jinping on Poverty Alleviation are available in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic and other languages. Mongolian Cyrillic is the first language into which this book has been translated and published through international collaboration. The events, co-organized by the Information Office of the State Council of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, the China International Publishing Group and the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, were attended by more than 300 representatives of political parties , media and think tanks. of the two countries and diplomatic missions in Mongolia. China

