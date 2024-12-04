The resignations followed Trump's betrayal of the Kurds; Is the Bidens team on principle?





President Donald Trump radius by telephone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 14, 2018. The Turkish leader promised Türkiye would take charge of security in the north Syriaand Trump agreed to repatriate US forces in northeast Syria. Trump's commitment surprised the Pentagon and the State Department. After all, Erdogan has made no secret of his desire to eradicate both Kurdish self-government in Syria and Kurdish militias. For decades, the United States accepted and acted in concert with Turkish policies, but by 2014, Turkey's complicity with the Islamic State was too great to ignore. As ISIS besieged the predominantly Kurdish border town of Kobane in northern Syria, Turkey allowed ISIS fighters to transit through its territory to resupply the organization and, in some cases, filmed ISIS fighters even firing on Kurdish positions from inside Turkish territory. Of all the partnerships the United States has entered into with indigenous forces around the world, the joint efforts with the Syrian Kurds have perhaps been the most beneficial and heartwarming to American security. With Turkey at best disinterested in fighting the group and at worst complicit in its ambitions, the Obama administration decided to work directly with Syrian Kurdish fighters on the front lines of the fight against Islamists, jihadists and terrorists. The administration dropped weapons and supplies to help fighters break the siege of Kobani, the decisive battle that curbed ISIS's ambitions and established the momentum that ultimately led to its defeat. As Turkey continues to support ISIS, the United States has sent military advisors and special forces to work in conjunction with the Syrian Kurds. Of all the partnerships the United States has entered into with indigenous forces around the world, the joint efforts with the Syrian Kurds have perhaps been the most beneficial and heartwarming to American security. Ideologically, Syrian Kurds are more Western and liberal than Turks. Betraying them sent shockwaves throughout Washington. Defense Secretary James Mattis could not negotiate this duplicity. On December 20, 2018, he wrote to Trump. Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other issues, I think it is right that I resign my position, he said. he declared. The next day, Brett McGurk, the president's special envoy for the global coalition against ISIS, also tendered his resignation based on what he considers a reckless betrayal. McGurk later joined President Joe Biden's administration as the National Security Council's top official for Middle East issues. Today, it's déjà vu. After Biden rushed to send F-16s to Turkey and repeatedly praised Turkey's contributions to regional security, Erdogan began bombing the Syrian Kurds, and he is now openly threatening to eradicate their autonomy . It bombed Syrian Kurdish forces close to their American counterparts. That Turkey did not kill American troops is more luck than leadership. More than a million Syrian Kurds face imminent ethnic cleansing. American credibility is just as much at stake as when Trump sought to betray the Syrian Kurds. Kurds often joke that they only have friends in the mountains. With the way Biden treats his allies, America simply won't have any friends. The difference between the Trump and Biden administrations on the issue is now twofold. First, while Trump appointees resigned in protest, no Biden aides did. Brett McGurk's hypocrisy is particularly striking because, in retrospect, his resignation in the Trump era seems motivated more by expediency than principle. Second, the Trump team finally backed down on its abandonment of the Kurdish team. Biden has so far done nothing to prevent the Turkish assault. If this does not change, the consequences will be serious. Trusting Turkey to prevent an ISIS resurgence is like trusting Pakistan to stop the Taliban. The Syrian Kurds are the armed wing that prevents a resurgence of terrorism in the region. The Biden team's willingness to betray its allies and liberals is unfortunately solidifying America's new brand. This is not a good idea, and it will have serious consequences for future coalition building. Kurds often joke that they only have friends in the mountains. With the way Biden treats his allies, America simply won't have any friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meforum.org/mef-online/resignations-followed-trumps-betrayal-of-the-kurds-is-bidens-team-as-principled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos