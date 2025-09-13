“Manipur Regard to New Dawn”: PM Modi urges peace “to secure the future of children” – Top quotes | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with children during his visit to Manipur (PTI image) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Imphal on Saturday during his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. Braving high rains, the Prime Minister traveled by the road to Churachandpur, a district dominated by Kuki, after the bad weather disturbed his helicopter trip planned from Aizawl.Prime Minister Modi was received at Impector Airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. Security was tightened through the state for the visit, the central and state forces deployed in large numbers in key places, including the Kangla fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur. Survey Do you think that improving connectivity will strengthen the economy of Manipur? During his day visit, the Prime Minister threw the Stones Foundation for development projects with a value of 7,300 roasters in Churachandpur and projects inaugurated worth more than 1,200 breaks of rupees in Imphal.Prime Minister Modi also interacted with residents during his visit to Churachandpur. The residents welcomed him with traditional shawls of Zomie and Thadou Kuki, while a young girl presented her a portrait.After Churachandpur, he also visited Imphal where he met inappropriate people due to ethnic violence and heard their grievances.Live updates |PM Modi Manipur Visit the live updates: “The government of India is with you,” says PM Modi; calls “unhappy” violenceThe visit comes in the midst of the criticisms of the opposition parties, which accused the Prime Minister of not having visited Manipur since the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities broke out last year, killing more than 260 dead and thousands of displaced people.Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated the first Mizorams railway line, the Bairabisairang Express, to the nation, describing it as a lifeline for the transformation for the State.Top quotes of PM Modis Visit to Manipur: On violence and hope: The violence was unhappy. I spoke to displaced people and I can say that Manipur looks towards a new dawn.

The violence was unhappy. I spoke to displaced people and I can say that Manipur looks towards a new dawn. On peace talks: The continuous efforts of the center led to peace talks between the Hill and Valley groups.

The continuous efforts of the center led to peace talks between the Hill and Valley groups. On the call of peace: I urge all the outfits to embark on the path of peace to ensure the future of your children.

I urge all the outfits to embark on the path of peace to ensure the future of your children. On the minds of manipurs: The country of Manipur is the land of courage and determination. These hills are an invaluable gift of nature, and at the same time, they symbolize your continuous hard work. I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur.

The country of Manipur is the land of courage and determination. These hills are an invaluable gift of nature, and at the same time, they symbolize your continuous hard work. I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur. On local affection: I can never forget the love that I received on my way to Churachandpur d'Injel by road.

I can never forget the love that I received on my way to Churachandpur d'Injel by road. On the meaning of manipurs: There is Manipur name. It is this man who will make the whole northeast shine in the future. The Government of India has tried to advance manipur on the development route. Some time ago, the foundation stone of projects worth approximately Rs 7,000 crore was laid here.

There is Manipur name. It is this man who will make the whole northeast shine in the future. The Government of India has tried to advance manipur on the development route. Some time ago, the foundation stone of projects worth approximately Rs 7,000 crore was laid here. On the projects revealed: The projects unveiled today will improve people's lives in Manipur, in terms of infrastructure and health care.

The projects unveiled today will improve people's lives in Manipur, in terms of infrastructure and health care. On connectivity: Since 2014, I have given special stress to improve connectivity to Manipur. The center has increased the budget allocation of rail and road connectivity projects in the state.

Since 2014, I have given special stress to improve connectivity to Manipur. The center has increased the budget allocation of rail and road connectivity projects in the state. On India growth: India will soon become the third world economy. I want to make sure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country.

