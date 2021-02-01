A book on the late King Father and Zhou Enlai will be available soon





Norodom Sihanouk & Zhou EnLai Extraordinary Friendship on the Margins of Cold War to be Released Soon, Book Author Says Khmer Times last week. The book is a study of the unique relationship between the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk and the late Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, a friendship that endured the rigors of the Cold War, the great proletarian Chinese cultural revolution and laid the foundation for it. close existing friendship. between Cambodia and China today, said author Julio A Jeldres. Jeldres said the late King Father was a visionary and saw in the 1950s that China would one day once again become a powerful state both economically and politically. At the time, China was ostracized by the West, which only recognized Taiwan. This book took over ten years to research and write, he added. I was still a student in Chile in 1970, when I was fascinated by the fact that a communist country welcomed the former king of Cambodia with open arms and allowed him to settle in the most prestigious place. from Beijing to lead a government and a national front. of resistance to the leaders of the coup d’etat of March 18, 1970, said Jeldres. Prime Minister Zhou Enlai helped convince Mao Zedong and other Chinese leaders to extend their support for his friend Sihanouk at a time when what used to be peaceful Cambodia has been engulfed in war ravaging neighboring Vietnam. In addition, Zhou Enlai worked to convince US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to seek a solution to the Cambodian problem that included Sihanouk in a leadership role because he feared that the Khmer Rouge were far too extreme and would lead. Cambodia on one track. to communism for which Cambodia was not prepared, he said. The King-Father was the only Cambodian ruler to have had a close relationship with successive Chinese leaders, from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, thus laying the foundation for the close relationship between the two countries, he added. Jeldres is currently Counselor in the Cabinet of His Majesty the King of Cambodia with the protocol rank of Minister of State. His most recent publication focuses on Cambodia’s Relations with Vietnam: Historical Distrust and Vulnerability, Journal of Greater Mekong Studies. The book is being proofread before printing. It will be around 250 pages long and will be available soon, Jeldres said. I hope it will be available in late February or early March. It is originally published in English, he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos