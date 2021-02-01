Inflation has come down, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government’s efforts to reduce inflation were paying off and that the consumer price index and core inflation were both lower on the day his government was formed.

Through a tweet, the Prime Minister shared this information saying: More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now paying off. The consumer price index and core inflation are now both lower than when our government formed.

I have told my economic team to remain vigilant and ensure that inflation stays under control, added the Prime Minister. In addition, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said inflation continued to fall in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said in the current month, consumer price index (CPI) inflation had fallen to 5.7%, while core inflation was 5.4%.

Asad Umar said before the formation of the PTI government, in July 2018 the CPI was 5.8%, while the core was 7.6%, indicating that the inflation rate was lower today ‘ hui than before the PTI government.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said people are still suffering due to the ill-conceived and anti-popular policies of the previous government. He said that the PTI government had developed pro-people policies that produced good results and improved people’s lives.

However, various opposition leaders including Pakistani Muslim League-N spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb, Pakistan People’s Party leader Nayyer Bukhari and others have dismissed the prime minister’s claims regarding the decline in the inflation in the country.

They said people were dying and committing suicide due to the constantly rising prices of items of daily use. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan should come out of his Banigala palace and visit the markets and bazaars himself to find out for himself that the rising prices had made life miserable for people. They said inflation had pushed hundreds of thousands of people below the poverty line.

PML-N Information secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khans ‘lie about Transparency Internationals’ IPC index was proof that he was a compulsive liar.

In a statement Sunday, she said corruption from imposed looters was engulfing the country in its core and weakening its very foundations like a termite mound. She said Imran had made the country a house of corruption free for all for himself, his corrupt cabinet and his mafia leaders.

The former information minister said Imran and his hired spokespersons were caught lying and attempting to blame the PML-N and the Nawaz Sharif government. She said Imran shamelessly and openly lied that the increase in the Corruption Perceptions Index came from the mandate of the PML-N government as the truth shattered their lies that it was the fruit of their frenzy looting in government. She said Imran not only lied but instructed his army of hired spokespersons to spread the same lie.

She said Imran still had not answered why the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) had dropped from 117 to 124 under his so-called anti-corruption government. The looters, dishonest and anti-people had brought a tsunami of corruption to the country. She said in Naya Pakistan that nothing is done without bribes and corruption at every stage of a child’s admission to health care in public hospitals. From electricity, gas, medicine, sugar, wheat, flour, education, tree planting to COVID-19, every sector had become a cesspool of corruption. She said the corruption index would obviously increase when the selected prime minister changes the law simply to legalize his Banigala property; when he becomes a facilitator of Rs400 billion of theft of sugar, Rs215 billion of theft of flour, Rs122 billion of LNG and Rs500 billion of drugs from the public sector. Marryum said Imrans’ false anti-corruption narrative of persecuting opponents while bribing billions of rupees into corruption has itself been exposed.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Nayyer Bukhari said the country cannot be ruled by threats and abuse but by a responsible attitude. Imran Khan cannot correct his attitude but should care about the office of prime minister, which he is assuming, he said in a response to the prime ministers’ tweet regarding the country’s economic situation.

The PPP secretary general said those who falsely claimed economic growth had been denounced by international reports. He said the person whose kitchen was run by the richest of the richest couldn’t understand what the price hike was.

He said that it has been proven that Imran Khan is the chosen prime minister who is oblivious to the problems common man faces due to rising prices. He should step out of the comfort zone of the Banigala empire and visit the markets to realize the suffering of the people due to the rising prices, he said.

He said more people fell below the poverty line as leaders went from the top to the top to cross the line of the richest.

The PPP leader said all profitable businesses have been handed over to relatives and friends. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his associates were responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economy. Those who face the responsibility had gathered under the leadership of the leaders, who were protecting them, he said.

He said hoarding continued as people faced rising prices, unemployment, and high tariffs on electricity, gas and gasoline. People were committing suicide due to rising prices and unemployment, while executives made more and more money, he added.

Separately, another announcement said the Prime Minister would answer questions from the public directly on Monday (today) evening.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said in a tweet that the prime minister will answer questions. People can dial the phone number: 051, 9210809, which will become operational at 4 p.m.

In another tweet, he said, saddened to learn of Shahid Gondal’s passing. He was one of our most loyal workers, who stood by our side during our struggle against the political mafias. My condolences and prayers go out to his family.

